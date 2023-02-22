EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission voted Wednesday night to recommend a zoning map change to accommodate a proposed apartment complex at the end of Shelbourne Road.
The recommendation to change the land from light industrial to urban residential will have to be reviewed by the township supervisors.
The change was requested by Wyomissing-based Metropolitan Development Group, which is planning on developing 34 acres on a 61-acre tract located at the end of Shelbourne Road, behind the existing Shelbourne Square shopping center.
A sketch plan that was reviewed by the planners proposes 216-apartment units spread over six buildings. The plans also include private garages, storage units, a pool, clubhouse, dog park, play areas and sporting courts.
The access would be through an extension of Shelbourne Road into a cul-de-sac, which would create entrances into parking areas, with an emergency exit being negotiated with the owners of the shopping center.
Some planning commission members recommended the company seek a second access point through the Lorane area of the township.
Some of the acreage of the land extends into Lorane.
The development group will also be seeking zoning variances to increase the maximum length of an apartment building from 160 feet to 204 feet, and a reduction in the total number of off-street parking spaces from three spaces per unit to 1.7 spaces per unit.
John Rathfon from Metropolitan Development Group said the apartments would only be one or two bedrooms to accommodate the typical demographics of renters between the ages of 25 to 35 and then those over 55.
Rathfon said Metropolitan is a full-service developer.
"We're full-service from the purchase of the land all the way through to management," Rathfon said.
"We're not a company that gets approvals and then flips it to somebody else," he added. "We're long-term holders, and we're looking to build our portfolio and be a part of the community."
If the board of supervisors agree to entertain the concept of a change to the zoning map, the matter will come back to the planning commission with a proposed map and the proposed amendments.
The project is not possible without the zoning change.
An engineer for Metropolitan said the land would be inhospitable to light industrial development because about 50% of it consists of wetlands.