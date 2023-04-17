EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission discussed a proposed right-of-way at the former Promenade shopping center during its Monday night meeting.
Planners voted unanimously to send to township supervisors a recommendation for a right-of-way that would extend East Neversink Road to East 40th Street.
Township engineer Joseph Rogosky, Great Valley Consultants, told the commissioners that the supervisors informally discussed doing a feasibility study of the extension. He said his opinion was that a study made sense.
Setback relief for war veteran
A wounded veteran of the Iraq War was approved to forward his request for setback relief to the Exeter Township Zoning Hearing Board by the planning commission.
The resident of 86 Linree Ave., off Shelbourne Road in Exeter Golf Club Estates, told planners that when his house was built, his in-ground pool was located too close to the rear setback line due to its proximity to power lines. He is seeking a variance to allow the construction of a deck that encroaches within 4 feet of the setback line.
The resident went on to explain that he did not have room to put any decking around the pool. As a disabled veteran with severe back problems, he said his back problems will intensify as he gets older, and he will not be able to maneuver around the pool without having a deck or patio to provide firm footing.
The neighbors on the other side of the setback appeared at the meeting to support the request, which was approved unanimously by the five commissioners in attendance.
Rezoning recommended
Planners recommended to township supervisors that a property at 3600 Perkiomen Ave. be rezoned to Restricted Office Commercial from Single-Family Residential.
Rogosky said he thought the zoning was an oversight when the property, which is an empty lot, was re-zoned residential, as all the adjacent properties along Perkiomen Avenue were re-zoned commercial.
Other actions
Following the recommendation of LTL Consultants as the township's sewer enforcement officer, planners agreed to send to the township supervisors a waiver of the well separation distance for a property located at 1 Wyndam Hill Drive.
The owners are unable to meet the 100-foot isolation distance requirement, but they can meet a 96-foot isolation distance. The owners are replacing a failing sewer system which needs to be corrected immediately.
Also, planners tabled recommendations related to two burning ordinances until they get a recommendation from township Fire Marshal David Bentz.