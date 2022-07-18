EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission was asked to give feedback to township staff on a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow open burning every weekend on properties used for agricultural purposes.
Commission Secretary Will Brugger said the idea would be that anyone with land used for agriculture could obtain a permit from the township that would allow them to burn every weekend.
Brugger said the permit would be good for one year and that the fire safety officer would have to be notified prior to the burn.
Currently, township residents are permitted to obtain open burn permits that are only valid on the first weekend of each month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources defines open burning "as the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material (garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetative matter involved with land clearing, or any sort of debris) out-of-doors, either in a burn barrel or on the ground."
Planning commission members raised concerns over the "agricultural use" reference in the proposed amendment to the township's ordinance governing opening burning.
An example was put forth of someone in a residential area who grows something that is part of a business.
Because the term "agricultural use" is open to many interpretations, planning members said someone could burn on a land used for agriculture, only if the fire is 50 feet from the property line and 50 feet from any building or structure.
Chairman Glen R. Powell said he would also like to see a minimum lot size in addition to the 50-foot setbacks.
The panel asked Brugger to draft a proposed ordinance amendment and send it to planning commission members for feedback prior to the August planning commission meeting.
Residential chickens
Brugger also informed the panel that there have been requests from residents to allow chickens to be kept on residential properties.
All planning commission members came to a consensus that they would not be in favor of chickens in residential areas because of smell and noise concerns.
Clubhouse plans
In other business, the commission reviewed the final land development plan for proposed renovations to the clubhouse in Exeter Golf Club Estates.
The owner is proposing to renovate the currently vacant clubhouse to repurpose it as a restaurant/banquet facility.
There were some concerns that several minor items had not been addressed on the plans, so the planners requested that the plans be updated and come before them next month for final approval.