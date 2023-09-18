EXETER TWP., Pa. – The renovation of the Chick-fil-A restaurant located in Exeter Commons is now just one step away from happening.

At a meeting Monday night, the Exeter Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve final plans for the restaurant. Now it goes to the township supervisors for their final approval.

The Exeter Township Chick-fil-A restaurant’s expansion plans follow closely upon the completion in the summer of similar changes at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Broadcasting Square Mall in Spring Township.

The process began in May and, at a meeting in July, after approval by the planning commission the supervisors approved granting the restaurant a variance to reduce the width of the drive-thru lanes from 18 feet to 16 feet.

At the last planning commission meeting on Aug. 21, a representative from the engineering firm working for Chick-fil-A, Justin Thornton, told the planning commission that the site had been reconfigured to expand the kitchen area on the west side of the building to allow more food to be prepared more quickly. Also, two drive-thru lanes for ordering and meal delivery will now run around the site so that increased traffic can move more expeditiously.

To make that happen the parking lot needed to be reconfigured, Thornton said, and 11 parking stalls were lost. However, Thornton noted, the restaurant currently blocks 11 spaces with cones to improve drive-thru efficiency, so the practical net effect is that no parking stalls will be lost, and the parking plan meets township code. Also, no additional seats will be added inside the building.

Thornton also said in August that to replace the landscaping that will be removed for construction new landscaping will be added to the east of the building.

Township engineer’s comments

Township engineer Joseph Rogosky said “nothing outstanding remains to be addressed.” He said that a letter dated Sept. 14 from Great Valley Consultants to the planning commission addressed the small details to be revised before submission to the township supervisors.

The representative of Chick-fil-A’s engineering firm added that they had no new items to bring before the planning commission. In response to a question from commission member Jeffrey Witman, he said he had no exact estimate of increased business at the site but that generally Chick-fil-A saw a 20% to 30% increase at other locations.

In August, Thornton told the planning commissioners that the restaurant will be closed 6 to 8 weeks during construction but a start date had not yet been set.