EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Daniel Boone Homestead in Exeter Township is the focus of preservation plans to be discussed in a handful of virtual meetings next month.
"We are looking for a plan for the future that preserves the historic core, brings awareness to the property and gives us ways and ideas we can preserve the property for the future, but also bring more recreational opportunities," said Laurie Getz, assistant township manager.
Getz said there are no plans for residential or commercial development but that the township may look to expand trails and potential picnic areas after getting more public input.
"It really is sort of a map for how we can better utilize the property in the future, and there are a lot of intricacies to it," Getz said. "The historic core is what we are looking to preserve."
The property is owned by the state, which is also involved in the preservation process. The township is matching a grant it received from the state to put toward the plans.
"It's a huge, beautiful property with so much history to it," Getz said, "and it's really a way we are looking to expand it and give a little bit of that history to Exeter."
The first of four virtual meetings is set for March 9.