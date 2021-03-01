EXETER TWP., Pa. - Thieves are at it again in one part of Berks County.
The Exeter Township police advised the public Monday that it has received a few reports in recent days of smash-and-grab thefts on fitness center parking lots.
The victims, they said in a post on Facebook, were left with broken car windows and missing items.
The police said the crimes should serve as a reminder for drivers not to leave any valuables, including loose change, visible inside their vehicles, whether they're parked at the gym, the grocery store, or the Exeter Scenic River Trail.
Of course, this isn't the first time Berks County has seen a series of thefts from vehicles. Oftentimes, the thieves seem to look for unlocked cars, but the smash-and-grab crimes do occur, and the culprits can be caught.
In 2016, police arrested a man who they said was responsible for more than 30 break-ins and thefts from cars parked on lots in Wyomissing, and in Exeter, Spring, and Muhlenberg townships.
And in 2013, police said members of the "Felony Lane Gang" were believed to be behind a rash of car break-ins outside gyms and daycares in Wyomissing and Exeter Township.