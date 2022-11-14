EXETER TWP., Pa. — "Our officers are drowning out there."

That's what Matthew Harley, Exeter Township's acting police chief, told the township supervisors Monday night as he asked for help. He said he needs five new police officers to be hired in 2023.

Harley told the supervisors that when he joined the Exeter police force more than 20 years ago, there were 33 officers — the same number on the force now. He pointed out that, according to FBI statistics, a suburban municipality of 26,000 people, like Exeter, has, on average 96 full-time police officers.

He also warned that in three years, Exeter faces the potential loss of 16 officers due to them reaching superannuation.

His plan, Harley explained, would be to hire five officers and also add an investigator to the detective division, due to increased complex investigation. In addition, he would increase dayshift platoon staffing to seven officers due to a greater call volume.

By not filling the current lieutenant vacancy, two newly hired officers' salaries could be covered, leaving three positions that would need to be added to the 2023 budget, Harley said.

The acting police chief's presentation hit home, and the supervisors voted 5-0 to add five new officers in 2023.

In another police matter, supervisors approved a motion to enter into a memorandum of understanding regarding a collective bargaining agreement with the Exeter Township Police Officers Association to reflect changes related to: sick time buyback, post-retiree health, military buyback, cost-of-living adjustments, the deferred retirement option plan and "Kelly Time."

Daniel Boone Homestead study

Melissa Mann and Janice Mullen of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission presented to the supervisors the results of an environmental and recreation study of the Daniel Boone Homestead. The project was prepared by Simone Collins Landscape Architects and Patterhn Ives LLC.

The report recommends feasibility studies for educational space, existing restrooms, existing parking and access and a new maintenance facility, as well as an accessibility study for the DeTurk Education Center.

The study also advises reversing the entry direction, updating the restrooms, repairing and replacing pavilions, creating a disc golf course, installing a 2-mile ADA compliant multi-use long trail and installing a new maintenance shed near the craft shed for educational use.

Other business

By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board engaged McMahon Associates for the final phase of Perkiomen Streetscape project at a cost of $10,460, but not to exceed $20,000.

By a 5-0 vote, supervisors also approved a contract with Frasier Business Systems, West Reading, to provide copiers, printers and maintenance for all township needs for $1,569.58 per month for a period of five years.

Finally, supervisors OK'd a resolution naming signators for the non-uniform, non-unionized employee pension fund. The signators are supervisors Ted Gardella, George Bell and Michelle Kirchner.