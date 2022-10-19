EXETER TWP., Pa. — Exeter Township police are focusing on school bus safety.

"Years ago, we did have a vehicle pass a bus that had its stop sign out and a child did get struck by a vehicle," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton, Exeter Township Police Department.

"We do use that unfortunate event as a training tool to train our drivers to be more conscious about where their students are on and off the bus," said Benjamin Bernhart, the Exeter Township School District's transportation director.

Thankfully, the child hit in 2018 wasn't seriously hurt, but in addition to new training techniques, it led to cameras being installed on the stop arms of all buses in the district.

"We now have a high-definition camera as well as a wide-angle camera," Bernhart said, "so if you do pass a school bus, we do have it on film."

It helps with the prosecution of violations.

Bernhart said the district is seeing violations almost daily.

"We do probably get two or three a week that I would say are egregious," he said.

"We do coordinate with bus drivers," Fullerton said. "They're in constant communication with us. If there's some sort of violation or something that doesn't sit well, they will contact the police department."

Township police are part of a region-wide effort to crack down on this dangerous behavior behind the wheel.

"It's not like rolling through a regular stop sign in your neighborhood," Fullerton said. "It carries a far more serious penalty."