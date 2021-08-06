EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Berks County are looking for someone believed to be involved in an assault.
A 69 News viewer reported a large police presence in Exeter Township Friday morning.
County dispatchers said officers have been in the area of Perkiomen Avenue, between 34th and 36th streets, since about 6:45 a.m.
They were looking for a man involved in an assault, a supervisor said.
Authorities did not have further information about the man or assault, but said there is no shelter-in-place in effect for residents.
69 News reached out to Exeter police for more details.