Exeter Township police cars
Tom Rader | 69 News

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Berks County are looking for someone believed to be involved in an assault.

A 69 News viewer reported a large police presence in Exeter Township Friday morning.

County dispatchers said officers have been in the area of Perkiomen Avenue, between 34th and 36th streets, since about 6:45 a.m.

They were looking for a man involved in an assault, a supervisor said.

Authorities did not have further information about the man or assault, but said there is no shelter-in-place in effect for residents.

69 News reached out to Exeter police for more details.

