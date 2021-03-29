EXETER TWP., Pa. — Bright and early Monday morning, the Exeter Township police responded to another overdose. On this day, the victim lived, but the next one may not be so fortunate.
"We see instances of drugs, overdoses, heroin, fentanyl on a daily basis," said Exeter police Sgt. Sean Fullerton. "The fentanyl and the heroin, it doesn't know any socio-economical boundaries."
Fullerton said the problem has worsened over the years, with drugs being more potent, readily available and cheaper. He said they're so prevalent that they're connected in some way to the majority of the calls to which the department responds.
"Our retail thefts, we will often find the root is to fuel an addiction," said Fullerton. "Or maybe it's a domestic, it's assault or it's a robbery. Many of these things often find their way back to they were looking for drugs, or they were looking to score. They were high."
In 2019, the police department had the most overdose reversals in Berks County, but over the last three years, several lost their lives.
Kevin Rauch was convicted of delivering fentanyl-laced heroin to his victim, who died in 2018. That same year, Pedro Osorio was arrested for drug delivery resulting in death. The following year, Aaron Lewis and Edwin Miranda were arrested after a victim died from a fentanyl-laced cocktail of drugs, and just last year, in 2020, Jefry Ortiz was arrested following the death of a 48-year-old Exeter Township woman.
It's a disturbing trend Fullerton said detectives are working diligently to make a dent in.
"If we were able to eradicate the drug problem in the area," Fullerton said, "we would have a different job description altogether."