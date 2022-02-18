EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Exeter Township police say they're seeing a disturbing amount of gift card scams lately.
Sgt. Sean Fullerton says gift card scams is a large part of what the detective unit at the Exeter Township Police Department is dealing with every day.
"It happens at all of our big box stores, Walmart, Target, Rite Aid, anywhere that sells gift cards this could potentially happen," says Fullerton.
According to the FBI people over the age of 65 are exponentially more likely to be victimized. In 2020 over a billion dollars was taken from seniors who fell victim in gift card scams.
"The average loss that a senior reports is over $9,000 and in the last five years scams of this nature have increased by about 400%.
Now Exeter police say they're going into stores and speaking to cashiers, managers and employees about what to look for.
"They'll go in and they'll buy hundreds if not thousands of dollars' worth of gift cards and then they're usually on the phone when they do it," says Sgt. Fullerton. "At some point they'll read off the numbers and the data on the back and as soon as that is done, that money is gone."
Fullerton says some cashiers have already stopped scams in progress, they're hoping that by educating others they can cut down on the number of victims and losses.