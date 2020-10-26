EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township Police Chief Wendell Morris presided at a police promotion ceremony at the Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night.
Two long-time officers were promoted to sergeant: Gregory Davis and Rocco DiCamillo.
Davis joined the department in 1999. He is a graduate of West Chester University and is cross-sworn as a Berks County detective with the district attorney’s Drug Task Force.
DiCamillo joined the Exeter police department in 1997. He also is cross-sworn as a detective with the Berks County district attorney’s Drug Task Force. DiCamillo has an associate's degree in criminal justice and was a sergeant major in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, 4 Navy Commendation Medals, the Navy Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.
In other personnel matters, the supervisors approved the promotion of Larry Piersol as assistant public works superintendent at an annual salary of $72,000, retroactive to September 15. Piersol will continue to serve as fleet manager for the township.
Also, Jason Hunter was named code enforcement officer at no increase in salary from his prior position as assistant code enforcement officer.
Jen Savage, finance director, updated the board on delinquent sewer collection efforts following the sale of the township sewer plant. She reported that the number of delinquent bills declined from 1,594 in January to 697 in September, and the $1.7 million delinquent balance had declined to a little over $500,000.
Savage said that if delinquent residents agree to a payment plan, and abide by it, they will incur no future penalties. If not, they will receive a demand letter from the township solicitor.
The supervisors approved a bid of $24,499 from MEI Demolition and Excavation, Inc., of Port Carbon, for the demolition of the former Radio Shack building at 3923 Perkiomen Avenue, as part of the Perkiomen Avenue streetscape project.
A contract to develop a master plan for the Daniel Boone Homestead was awarded to Norristown-based Simone Collins Landscape Architecture, contingent on Simone Collins reducing its $99,000 bid to match the price of the lowest bidder.
Sottosanti Lawn Care, of Birdsboro, was awarded a mowing contract for three years plus an optional fourth year in the amount of $80,112 per year.