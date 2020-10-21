EXETER TWP., Pa. - At the Exeter Township School Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Kimberley Minor reported that teachers and staff are working diligently to prepare the district's schools for their hybrid reopening, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 2.
Minor said that at a meeting of Berks County's schools superintendents on Monday, it was reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Health had placed Berks and Schuylkill counties in the substantial remission category. If Berks remains in that category for two weeks, schools must consider returning to a fully virtual learning model.
In light of that development, the board voted 8-to-1 to amend the district's second-quarter reentry plan to allow Exeter to continue offering a hybrid model, even if Berks remains in the substantial remission category for more than two weeks.
In response to a question from board member Michael Jupina, Minor said she could report ballpark figures about student learning decisions. In the elementary schools, 25% wish to continue virtual education while 75% choose to move forward with hybrid learning. At the junior high level, 30% of students choose virtual and 70% hybrid, and senior high students are split 50-50 between the models.
The board approved the recall of 75 furloughed support staff, effective Nov. 2, if the county remains categorized by the state health department as having moderate or lower levels of COVID-19 transmission.
Other matters
The board named Kristi Coble principal of Owatin Creek Elementary School, replacing Christy Haller, at a salary of $103,000, effective Wednesday. Haller was appointed human resources director, also effective Wednesday.
In addition, the board appointed Haller as the management representative for the Berks County School Districts' Health Trust, replacing Christine Wheelen, beginning Wednesday and continuing through June 30, 2021.
The board approved the elimination of two positions: supervisor of math and STEM and child accounting/central registration, effective Wednesday.
The board approved revised policies for immunizations and communicable diseases, school wellness, hazing and facilities and workplace safety.
Board member Hurey Miller informed the board that the Reiffton School was ranked sixth nationally for its achievements in mathematics.
The board approved motions to exonerate the Exeter Township School District tax collector from the collection of the remaining 2019 per capita tax duplicate for St. Lawrence, consisting of 168 delinquent per capita and 62 exonerated per capita bills, and the collection of the remaining 2019 per capita duplicate for Exeter Township, consisting of 1,897 delinquent per capita and 622 exonerated per capita bills.
The board authorized the district to submit the delinquent per capita bills to Berkheimer Associates, Bridgeport, Montgomery County, for collection.
A tuition agreement between KidsPeace and the Exeter Township School District for special education services for a student for the 2020-2021 school year, at a cost of $85/half day or an estimated total of $2,465.00 until the end of quarter one, was approved.
The board approved an agreement for a 10th grade student to receive instruction in the Oley Valley School District's agricultural program, with a tuition cost of $12,880.44, in accordance with Section 1809 of the school code.
The 2020-2021 school year agreement with the Berks County Intermediate Unit to provide services for special education students at an estimated cost of $73,671.85 was approved.
Also approved was an agreement between Lakeside Educational Network and the Exeter Township School District. Per diem costs for the program are $271.50 for general education, $275 for special education, and $317.65 for the elementary program.
The board approved a third-party contract agreement with the Berks County Intermediate Unit to provide in-person or virtual remedial reading instructional services for Exeter non-public students for the period Aug. 1, 2020, through June 15, 2021, at a cost of $6,242.