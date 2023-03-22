BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Reading Red Knights boys basketball team is back competing for a state title this Saturday in Hershey. This comes after defeating Spring-Ford on Tuesday.

"To say how proud we are of these young men, who for the last several years have brought our community together," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.

Mayor Moran was seen hugging coach Rick Perez after the victory. It is the third time in the last five years that Reading is in the 6-A championship game.

"This could not have been done not only by the support of the fans, the school district, but Coach P, Coach Perez, better known by Coach P," said Mayor Moran.

Over in Exeter Township, the boys basketball team is gearing up for a trip to the Giant Center on Friday for the 5-A title game. This is the first time the team has been in the state finals since the 1970s.

"It's unbelievable," said athletic director Tom LeGath. "I don't want to say once in a lifetime, because I hope it happens more and more often with other sports, but It's just one of those dream seasons where these kids and coaches, they can't be denied."

The team is coming off a semifinal victory in Altoona. LeGath said this team perseveres through everything.

"Everybody in the community has been wonderful, very supportive, people reaching out left and right," said LeGath.

We are told a pep rally for winter sports will take place at Exeter Township Senior High School on Friday. LeGath said there will also be a sendoff for the boys basketball team.