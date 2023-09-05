ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – At a special board meeting of the Exeter Township School District Tuesday night, superintendent Dr. Christy Haller told the board that the district faced transportation challenges due to the shortage of school bus drivers.

“Transportation has thankfully stabilized during the first couple of weeks of school,” she said. “However, we also know that there still needs to be many changes, particularly when looking at the walkability at some of our stops.”

Haller noted that currently the district is working on schedules and looking at the timing of some stops that may be running behind schedule.

“During the Special Voting part of the meeting tonight,” she commented,” there is a motion to begin outsourcing some of our needs.”

The Directors approved bus transportation for special education routes contracted through BCIU (Berks County Intermediate Unit). There will be no regular monthly cost to the school district from BCIU and the district would receive a reduction on the transportation reimbursement from the state.

In addition, Exeter will provide busing to five Antietam students to non-public schools. By providing this transportation, BCIU would credit the Exeter Township School District $81.38 per school day against the existing contract with the Exeter Township School District.

Also, the Directors approved the following virtual training:

Getting Started with Geodes Virtual Training for all K-2 classroom teachers, K-4 Reading/Intervention Specialists, K-4 ESL teachers, K-2 Special Education teachers, and K-4 Special Education Supervisor. That's 51 staff members for a total cost of $1,125.

Committee of the Whole

Following the special board meeting a meeting of the Committee of the Whole was convened and the following actions were taken to be voted on at the next board meeting Sept. 19:

The Board of School Directors will be asked to approve the purchase of 75 annual Wilson FUN HUB subscriptions for K-2 classroom teachers, K-4 Reading/Intervention Specialists, K-6 ESL teachers, K-6 special education teachers, and the Supervisor of Literacy & ESL. The cost is $95.00 each for a total of $7,125.00.

FUN HUB is an online resource that supports Fundations through a collection of online instructional lessons, print and digital resources, on-demand videos, and InterActivities, an interactive teaching tool with Sound Cards and additional digital materials.

The program also includes videos of targeted lessons for each Unit/Week that can be shared with students and facilitated by support staff; videos which provide an overview of the concepts taught in each Unit and tips to support students at home; and videos of expert literacy specialists teaching each new learning concept that can be sent to students via easy links.

The Directors also will consider approval of a Title I Letter of Agreement between Exeter Township School District and the Berks County Intermediate Unit. The Berks County Intermediate Unit will provide Title I Equitable Services to the identified nonpublic schools listed in the agreement for the 2023-2024 school year.

And the Board of School Directors will consider a tuition agreement between New Story and the school district to provide special education services for an unnamed student for the 2023-2024 school year at a cost of $425 per day for a total of $76,900. Also, the directors will be asked to approve a tuition agreement between The Vista School and the school district for special education services for two unnamed students for the 2023-2024 school year, at the annual tuition rate of $64,678.59 per student.

A contract between Keppley Behavioral Consulting, Inc. and the school district to provide additional behavioral support to a student for up to four hours per month, at a rate of $100/hour, for the 2023-2024 school year will be considered for approval as will a Contract Agreement between Surpass Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania and the school district for services for students for the 2023-2024 school year, at a cost of $120 per hour for Board Certified Behavior Analyst services, $60 per hour for Registered Behavior Technician services and $80 per hour for Program Support Specialist.

In addition, the Board of School Directors will be asked to approve a tuition agreement between Conrad Weiser School District and the Exeter Township School District to provide special education services for an unnamed student for the 2023-2024 school year at a cost of $250.93 per day for a total of $45,167.40.

PSBA Election

The Board of School Directors will be asked to vote for the following candidates for the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA):

2024 President-Elect (one-year term)

Allison Mathis, North Hills School District

2024 Vice President (one-year term)

Sabrina Backer, Franklin Area School District

2024-2026 PSBA Treasurer (three-year term)

Karen Beck Pooley, Bethlehem Area School District

2024-2026 Western Zone Representative (three-year term)

Marsha Pleta, Washington School District

2024-2025 Section W3 Advisor (two-year term)

Erik Meredith, East Allegheny School District

PSBA Insurance Trustees

The Directors will be asked to vote for open trustee positions on the PSBA Insurance board. PSBA Insurance provides complimentary travel/accident insurance to all school directors from member school entities while on official school board business.

Trustee (term ends Dec. 31, 2026) – Includes two candidates (three-year term)

• Marianne Neel

• Michael Faccinetto

School Board Secretaries Forum

Only school board secretaries may nominate and vote for the forum officers.

Forum Steering Committee (term ends Dec. 31, 2025) – (two-year term)

Choose up to three individuals

• Bethanne Zeigler, Shikellamy School District

• Betsy Gates, Dauphin County Technical School

• JaimeLynn Zimerofsky, Schuylkill IU 29

• Jennifer Davidson, Manheim Township School District