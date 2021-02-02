EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township School Board members had mixed reactions when the administration requested to suspend community service hours for the Class of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, Exeter Township Senior High School Principal Tom Campbell said there are fewer opportunities for community service because of limitations in place for many organizations and agencies.
"We added opportunities to allow for community service remotely, such as cards for nursing home patients and on campus opportunities," Campbell said.
"The problem is, we are not able to offset enough of what was lost," added. "We ask you to suspend the requirements this year, but to be clear, we will continue to promote these activities, as they have an intrinsic value."
According to the district website, students are required to complete 30 hours of community service with nonprofit organizations in order to graduate.
Even though students can perform the service any time during their four years in high school, Campbell said most wait until their senior year to complete the requirement.
Board Vice President Hunter Ahrens said he does not support the request.
"There is a lot of opportunity for students to help people hurting in the community," Ahrens said. "This is an example of where people need to be serving the community more than ever before. They [the seniors] need to do these service hours in order to graduate, in my opinion."
David R. Hemberger, board member, said he doesn't believe the requirement needs to be dropped altogether.
"I agree something needs to be done, but in fairness to students who worked hard, could we find another option?" Hemberger asked, referencing students who already completed the community service hours.
Board member Michael Jupina, who is the vice president of marketing and communications at Penn State Health St. Joseph, said the reality of the pandemic has to be taken into consideration.
"It's been 325 days that we have not permitted volunteers," Jupina said of the hospital.
Board member Sharon McLendon said the requirements are a real challenge this year.
"We don't want to put barriers for students to meet graduation requirements," McLendon said. "This is an extraordinary time that we are experiencing."
Kimberly Minor, superintendent, reminded the board that the school district does not currently allow volunteers in its school buildings.
"We have to be realistic, given the circumstances we are in," Minor said.
The board will be asked to vote on the request at its voting meeting on Feb. 16.
Other actions
In another matter, Minor informed the board that the administration is working on a plan to offer a virtual learning academy for the 2021-22 school year, as an alternative to cyber charter schools.
"Brick-and-mortar schools will always be the gold standard, but a robust virtual learning program in Exeter is a better alternative for some families," Minor said. "We are working with our teachers to design our own cyber curriculum. We will take what we learned during the pandemic, because our teachers learned a lot about teaching online."
Dan Wilchek, instructional technology specialist, said the benefit will be to retain student enrollment at Exeter instead of losing students to third-party cyber schools.
"This will retain local tax dollars in our own community," Wilchek said. "The next step is to start developing courses with our teachers. The COVID experience was not planned, but we learned a lot from it."
Minor said the district will be sending surveys to the community in the next few weeks to gauge the interest in a virtual academy.
Also Tuesday, the board held a brief voting meeting during which it voted to hire Alexander Brown as the junior high school principal at a salary of $123,000.
Brown's start date has not been determined.
Brown is currently the principal of Northeast Middle School in the Reading School District.
The junior high principal position became available when the board voted in December 2020 to hire the current principal, Eric P. Flamm, as the district's director of teaching and learning.