EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township School Board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to appoint former long-term board member Robert Quinter to a vacant seat on the board.
Quinter served as board member for 16 years, and served as board president for a majority of that tenure.
Prior to the vote, the board held interviews with three candidates.
In addition to Quinter, Brad Fox, a journeyman plumber, and Jonathan Scaccia, a community psychologist, applied for the position.
The vacancy was created on March 15 when Michael Jupina submitted a letter of resignation.
During the interview, Quinter said he believes the school board is losing a connection with the community.
"We serve as their representatives," Quinter said. "We serve as the students' representatives, and we serve as the overseers with the administration and the faculty. It's a big job, I know, but somehow, I feel we slipped a little bit."
"And although I don't have answers for everything, you can bet that in 16 years, I may have seen it before," Quinter added. "So, I feel I can be a contributor to the board in solving problems."
Quinter served in the U.S .Marines, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He is currently a realtor for Prudential Landis Homesale Services.
When asked what he would like to see in a new superintendent, Quinter said he wants to see a sense of purpose.
"What is their objective while being the superintendent?" Quinter said. "Does it correspond to the board's vision? I would also like to see a person who has respect for the board and is willing to accept the board's input."
The board is currently engaged in a search for a new superintendent. Kimberly Minor submitted her resignation for that position, effective May 3.
Quinter's term on the board will end in December 2023.