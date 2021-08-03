EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township School Board has directed its administration to draft a LERTA agreement as a tool for economic development, and will consider it as resolution at a future voting meeting.
LERTA, which stands for the state's Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, is meant to incentivize property investment and redevelopment projects.
Having a LERTA program in place is attractive to potential developers of businesses because it allows property owners to pay taxes on any improvements to the land in increments over a set period, up to 10 years. LERTA does not affect the current taxes being paid on a property.
Board Vice President Hunter Ahrens has been a strong proponent of forming a LERTA program and has been working for several months to encourage the board to consider the benefits.
At the Tuesday night Committee of the Whole meeting, Ahrens invited Pamela Shupp Menet, the deputy chief administrative officer for Berks County, to speak to the board about the advantages of offering the LERTA program.
"This is one of the very few tools we have for locally controlled (economic development) incentives," Shupp Menet said. "Having a LERTA in place goes a long way to the competitiveness of bringing companies into the communities. If there is a desire for the community to expand the tax base for residents, this helps to make your community more attractive."
Exeter Township has adopted a map-specific LERTA program, and Ahrens wants the school district to join with the municipality to help encourage economic development.
"We should come along side of the efforts of the township," Ahrens said. "We don't lose anything, but do gain the ability to market ourselves in a better way than before."
Business Administrator Brian D. Feick told the board he would be supportive of LERTA.
"I think you have to have some type of employment growth, and this is a way to increase the tax base without hitting residential (taxpayers)," Feick said. "Right now, a majority of our taxes are based on residential properties, but we have a lot of vacant land that could become commercial."
The draft to be done by the administration will make recommendations for a minimum investment, a minimum number of job creations and the duration of the LERTA.
Mask rules
Also Tuesday, the board heard from three parents on the topic of masking for students and teachers.
Quail Hollow Drive resident Elizabeth Papich told the board there are members of the community who want universal masking as a requirement for the start of the school year.
"As a school board, you are entrusted with the role to ensure that school is safe for everyone," Papich said. "My son is not old enough for a vaccine but he should be able to go to school safely."
Allen Road resident and school bus driver Lisa Tasker offered her opposing views, calling masks mandates impractical and overbearing.
"The pandemic is ending and most people are vaccinated or have had COVID-19," Tasker said. WWe are over it and we need to get back to the basics."
Last month, the board approved its health and safety plan which will make masks optional for all students and teachers. It did, however, retain the mask mandate for all students using district transportation.
The board did not discuss any possible amendments to the plan during the meeting.
Girls wrestling
The school board also agreed Tuesday night to move a recommendation to the voting meeting to establish a high school girls wrestling program for a three-year period.