ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – The second school board meeting in June for the Exeter School District, held on Tuesday, probably makes as many important decisions as it does during the entire rest of the year. It’s the meeting that determines next year’s budget and the tax rates to support it, as well as many other spending decisions.

The wild card in the budget exercise is how much money will be contributed by the state.

In March, Governor Shapiro proposed a 2023-24 fiscal year budget that includes $8,421,751,000 for the Basic Education Funding appropriation. This amount is a $796,627,000, or 10.45% increase over the 2022-23 fiscal year appropriation. However, based on past experience, it’s a near certainty that this will not be the final budget passed by a divided state legislature nor will a final budget be passed by June 30.

Superintendent, Dr. Christy Haller and Brian Feick, business manager, reviewed the proposed budget. They said that they expected the state to contribute 30.5% of the revenue and the budget will have a $169,611 surplus. Looking ahead, Haller said, “We project a 2,5% increase in taxes for the 2024-2025 budget.”

The school board approved the Final General Fund Budget for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $83,400,462.00. The Real Estate Millage for the 2023-2024 school year will be set at the rate of 34.7098 mills (.0347098) or $3.47098 on each $100.00 of assessed valuation of taxable property. The Per Capita Tax for the 2023-2024 school year was also set at $5.00.

Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion

In addition, the board adopted the 2023-2024 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution authorizing real estate tax assessment reductions for the school year beginning July 1, 2023. The homestead and farmstead real estate tax reductions are a property tax reduction allocation funded by gambling tax funds, in the amount of $1,676,455.05; and as reimbursement for Philadelphia tax credits claimed against the School District earned income tax by School District resident taxpayers, in the amount of $7,678.76. The aggregate amount available during the school year for real estate tax reduction is $1,684,133.81.

The number of approved homesteads within the School District is 6,456 and the number of approved farmsteads within the School District is 37, making the aggregate number of approved homesteads and farmsteads 6,493.

Insurance coverages

The directors approved the insurance coverage for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, that includes property, equipment breakdown, liability and crime; business auto coverage; umbrella coverage; school leader errors and omissions coverage; and privacy & network liability coverage through C. M. Regent Insurance, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

In addition, the board approved worker's compensation coverage through P.I.C. Insurance Group, Philadelphia, Pa. In total, the cost for the renewal and new lines of insurance coverage is $493,268, or $56,526 more than the prior year. Also, the directors approved the student accident insurance coverage at a cost of $26,530 through A.G. Administrators, Berwyn, Pa.

Purchases

The board approved the purchase of Dreambox Park ELA (English Language Arts) and Dreambox Plus ELA software for a cost of $53,820.00; IXL Math and ELA software for a cost of $20,625.00; and Discovery Education Experience and K-4 mystery Science software for a cost of $9,805.00. These additional fees are entirely covered by the elimination or reduction of multiple software products with a total elimination/ reduction amount of $65,182.00.

The purchase of the following textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year were approved: Global Studies - Senior High School 9th Grade and National Geographic World Cultures and Geography Textbooks. The projected cost of 120 textbooks with a six-year digital license is $37,404.50.

The purchase of four buses next year was approved: three full-size buses for a total cost of $379,404 and one wheelchair bus at a cost of $145,734.

The board agreed to renew the agreement to participate in the Berks County Safety and Security Consortium for the 2023-2024 school year, at a cost of $5,500.

Tuition and support agreements

A tuition agreement was approved between New Story, New Holland Campus, and the district to provide Extended School Year services for an unnamed student for the period June 20, 2023, through July 28, 2023, at the cost of $425/day, for a total cost of approximately $8,925.

The board approved a tuition agreement between Buxmont Academy and the School District to provide alternative education/short-term placement slots for the 2023-2024 school year, at a total cost of $137,883.60.

The adoption of a Waiver and Release Agreement for an unnamed student was approved. It details the provision of transportation fees and tuition to the Delaware Valley Friends School of up to $40,000 per year until June 2026.

Also, the board approved an Agreement with Lakeside Youth Service to provide educational and therapeutic support services for school age children and their families and training for adults and professional development for the period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, at a cost of $170,000.00.

The Board of School Directors voted to replace a portion of contracted social work and behavioral health services with an Exeter Township Education Association Bargaining Unit School Social Worker position. Funding for the services provided by his position was originally allocated for contracted services.

Solicitors retained

The school board approved an Agreement with Sweet, Stevens, Katz and Williams, LLP, New Britain, Pa. to provide legal consultation services for the period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, at a cost of $11,500.00. In addition, the board appointed the firm as solicitor for the Exeter Township School District at a rate of $170 per hour for attorneys and $130 per hour for legal assistants for routine matters, and $200 per hour for attorneys and $130 per hour for legal assistants for non-routine matters for the 2023-2024 school year.