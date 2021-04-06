EXETER TWP, Pa. – The Exeter Township school board received a pleasant surprise at Tuesday night's Committee of the Whole meeting. Projected expenditures for the 2021-22 school year are projected to decline by $450,391 from the current year.
This was one of the highlights from the preliminary budget for the next academic year, presented by Kimberly Minor, superintendent, and Brian Feick, business administrator.
Revenues for the upcoming school year are projected to be $76,378,807, with the federal government providing $848,743 (1%), the state government providing $22,914,740 (30%), and local taxes providing $53,491,690 (69%).
Feick said despite the impact of COVID-19, real estate tax collections were unchanged, earned income taxes declined by just 0.14% and real estate transfer taxes are on track to be higher than in the pre-COVID period.
The millage rate is projected to increase 1.9% from 33.6073 mills in 2020-21 to 34.2458 mills in the next school year.
Expenditures are expected to be $78,930,687 — down from $79,381,078 in the current year and producing a deficit of $1,675,514. Much of the reduction in expenditures, Minor said, was due to the "right-sizing" of the staff and the elimination of more than 20 teacher's aide positions.
The school board will make a final decision on the budget at the May voting meeting.
Behavioral support program changes
The board will make another major decision at April's voting meeting in two weeks when it votes on a proposal to restructure the K-12 behavioral support programs.
Dawn Harris, director of pupil services, presented a plan to terminate the district’s contract with Laurel Life, York, for behavioral and educational services, and to provide the services with Exeter school district staff.
Harris said the school district can provide the same programs at the current $1.1 million cost while gaining better coordination and control. Implementation will require the hiring of an additional supervisor of special education and two emotional support teachers. She noted that the district "will still have to contract services for special education," but those costs will fall within the $1.1 million budget.
BCTC expenditures
Also at the next voting meeting, the board will consider authorizing the expenditures of the Berks Career and Technology Center's general program for the period 2021-22 school year. Exeter's proportionate share of the cost will be $1,183,090.
Board member John Fidler, liaison to the BCTC, said "the school's value to the students they serve is incalculable," a sentiment supported by board Vice President Hunter Ahrens.
Student recognition
In other actions, the district recognized and congratulated "The Crazy Crew" from Owatin Creek Elementary School, who placed third in Berks County in the Virtual STEM Design Challenge Event through the Berks County Intermediate Unit. Two of the students attended school in the morning and two in the afternoon, so they created everything without ever meeting as a full team in person.
In addition, the district recognized and congratulated the following senior high school students for receiving awards at the Scholastic Art Show:
- Karleigh Patton: Lehigh Valley Art Alliance Award for Emerging Artists, Goggleworks Scholarship Award, Dr. Christine Oaklander Award for Excellence.
- Rachel Bonslaver: Dennis Danko Director's Choice Award