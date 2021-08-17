EXETER TWP., Pa. – During a highly contentious meeting which lasted close to four hours, the Exeter Township school board voted 6-3 to mandate the wearing of masks for all students, staff and visitors.
The Tuesday night vote seemed to catch the administration off guard, as it had made a presentation with a recommendation to update the district's health and safety plan by making masks mandatory for any unvaccinated staff members and visitors, but making them optional for all students.
Board members debated and questioned the recommendation, after which time, board member Michael Jupina made a motion to mandate the wearing of masks for everyone as long as the transmission rate for COVID-19 is in the "substantial" or "high" category.
Board members John T. Fidler, Hunter Ahrens and Ann M. Hearing voted against the proposal for universal masking.
Hearing said she was disappointed the administration did not make its recommendations available to the board prior to the meeting.
"This was a disservice to the community for me to say that I can't vote on anything because I haven't reviewed it," Hearing said.
She then said she felt bamboozled by the sudden vote from the board to go against the recommendations of the administration.
Fidler said he also wanted time to look at the proposed revisions to the health and safety plan and suggested the board hold a special meeting at a later time to discuss the matter.
Board member Sharon McLendon questioned the administration's recommendations.
"I don't know why we would want to wait until children get sick or go to the hospital," McLendon said. "They (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are recommending masking for everyone and they are recommending it for a reason. We listened to them last year and we valued what they said. Why wouldn't we try to protect our children? That's just beyond me."
Fidler questioned Superintendent Kimberly Minor as to whether she was experimenting with the health and safety of the students in the Exeter Township School District.
"I feel can speak for all of the superintendents by saying none of us are epidemiologists — we went to school for educational leadership," Minor said. "The frustration that we have experienced is that the state has let the decisions up to the local school boards based on information that changes constantly."
Minor went on to say about the resources being offered by the state, "Believe me, I am frustrated that there are not good tools by which to make decisions."
"Please realize that we're only as good as the information we're given on any given day," she added. "We could be told a million different things before the start of school."
Board member David R. Hemberger said he did not feel comfortable with the administration's recommendation because it did not specify any conditions with COVID-19 transmission rates which would require a modification of the plan.
During the discussions among board members, audience members often became unruly and resorted to yelling out profanities and insults at the board.
Board President Allison Wilson did call for two short recesses during the meeting to try and restore order.
That did not appear to have any effect, but Wilson did not order that anyone be forcibly removed from the meeting.
At the top of the marathon meeting, the audience had a chance to persuade the board during the public comment period, which lasted close to 90 minutes.
Audience members were clearly divided on the masking issue and several speakers had insults hurled at them from those with opposing viewpoints.
Hickory Lane resident Richard Schwetz said the board members ignore facts and act on their own emotions.
"The same teachers that told us they would stand in front of a bullet to protect students from a school shooter are now so afraid to get a cold or to get a flu," Schwetz said. "Don't reduce my child to feel that she had no choice anymore. If you try and put a mask on my child, it will not happen."
South Baumstown Road resident David Vollmer said he lost all respect for the board.
"In order to fix this problem, you need to listen to us," Vollmer said. "This is a one-way street and you don't care what we think."
He added, "We don’t have a (mask) mandate in the state of Pennsylvania and you can't do it — it’s against the law. You can make a recommendation, that’s it."
Rev. Mandy Miller, a Sycamore Drive resident, said it's time for people to believe in the truth even its not always easy.
"Why would we be seconding guessing them and be seeking to discredit their research?" Miller asked, referring to the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics. "The health and safety of my children and yours should be our primary concern."
Miller went on to say, "Masks worn correctly slows the spread of COVID in the classroom. Let us be a people who choose to follow the truth and wear masks as long as there is a pandemic."
St. Lawrence Borough resident Beth Pasquale said children do progress and thrive with in-person instruction.
"I do not find it to be an unreasonable request that this experience be as safe as possible for all of the children entering the building this fall," Pasquale said. "I am asking you to put prevention in front of a possible unattainable cure."
In voting to require masks for students, the board said the mandate will remain in effect until the board votes to lift it.
Exeter is now the fourth district in Berks County to mandate masks for students, joining the similar actions of Wyomissing, Wilson and Governor Mifflin.
The first day of school for Exeter students is Aug. 30.