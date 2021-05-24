EXETER TWP, Pa. – At Monday night's voting meeting, the Exeter Township school board reduced a proposed tax increase for the 2021-22 school year from 1.9% to 1.754%.
The reduction would bring down the proposed real estate millage from 34.2458 to 34.1967 mills. That works out to $3,419.67 in taxes for every $100,000 of assessed real estate value.
Revenues for the upcoming school year are projected to be $78,576,764, while expenditures are projected at $80,184,831.
Superintendent Kimberly Minor noted that, for the first time in several years, the administration was able to reduce expenditures by nearly $500,000.
Exeter resident Timothy Morgan told the board, "Residents are hurting. Please don't allow a 1.9% tax increase." He also expressed doubts that there would be a year-over-year $500,000 increase in charter school expenses.
The school board voted 8-1 to approve the preliminary final budget and advertise it for community comment.
Other business
Residents Christine Winslow and Dan Talarico requested the board eliminate the mask-wearing mandate for students as soon as the current regulations expire June 1.
Winslow, a retired Exeter teacher, said, "Masks do little to nothing to protect children's health and may even harm the health of special education and learning-disabled students."
In other finance matters, the board approved the 2021-22 Capital Projects Fund Budget in the amount of $3,620,000.
The board also approved the purchase of a diesel Thomas 28-passenger wheelchair school bus for $100,579.00 net after trade through Rohrer Bus. It also signed off on the purchase of two propane-powered Blue Bird 77-passenger school buses at $184,850 net after trade through Brightbill Bus Sales.
In addition, the board approved the 2021-22 final budget for the food service department, with revenue of $1,763,307; expenditures of $1,761,758; and net gain of $1,549.
Also, the board gave authorization for the business administrator to proceed with architectural plans and request bids for reconstruction of the Kerr Road transportation facility.
In major education committee matters, the board approved:
- The Pearson Online and Blended Learning Program (K-12), not to exceed $450,000, funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund of the federal stimulus program.
- A tuition agreement between Hoffman Academy and the district to provide special education services for an unnamed student for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $118.50 per day, or a total $1,185.
- A tuition agreement between Vanguard School and the district for special education services for an unnamed student for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $68,500 per year.
- A tuition agreement between Hogan Learning Academy and the district for special education services for two unnamed students for the 2021-22 school year and summer 2022, at a cost of $425 per day, or a total of $89,250 per year.
The board also OK'd two separate settlement agreements which call for the district to pay $18,500 and $42,500 to educational trusts for the unnamed students and to settle all claims raised by the students and their parents.
Finally, Derek Wolf was named senior high head girls varsity basketball coach, at a salary of $7,327, effective for the 2021-22 school year.