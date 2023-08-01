EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township School District Board of Directors at its Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday heard a presentation on future capital projects as identified by Quandel Construction.
John Hayden, the director of engineering at Quandel, outlined needed future projects, touching on most of the buildings in the district.
"Everything we're working on developing is really towards supporting the mission and vision of the school, as the facilities are an important part, as they provide the container for what is happening between teachers and students, extracurricular activities, sports programs, et cetera," Hayden said.
Project cost estimates were not part of the presentation, but will be reviewed at future meetings as the board discusses the projects.
The projects identified include:
Jacksonwald Elementary: masonry repairs, weatherproofing, new exterior gas-fired generator and plumbing upgrades.
Junior High School: masonry maintenance and weatherproof sealing, replacement of auditorium seating, conversion of the former wood shop to a wrestling room, upgrades to restrooms, new screen in cafeteria and new security doors in classrooms.
Lausch Administration Building: masonry cleaning and repointing and weatherproofing sealing.
Lorane Elementary: waterproofing sealing, masonry repairs, chair lift for stage access and plumbing upgrades.
Maintenance garage: roofing replacement, waterproofing, bay doors replacement, window replacements and upgrade restrooms.
Owatin Creek Elementary: address water infiltration with windows, replace room partitions with fixed walls and upgrade heating/air conditioning controls.
Reiffton School: window repairs, weatherproofing sealing, HVAC upgrades and equipment replacement, upgrade emergency access road and repair gaps in sidewalk.
Senior High School: flooring replacement in stairwells and corridor ramps, masonry cleaning and sealing, major HVAC upgrades and equipment replacements, replace floor tile in auditorium, theatre equipment upgrades in auditorium and the removal of an underground tank.
Administrators said the board will need to assess the items on the list and determine a timeline over the next two to three years.
Board members agreed they would like to hold a separate special meeting so they can focus on the proposed projects and the costs.