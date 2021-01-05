EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter School Board plans to revisit a previously tabled motion to seek a variance from Exeter Township to build a new transportation center near the Owatin Creek Elementary School.
The motion was tabled in September, but following a discussion at its Tuesday night committee-of-the-whole meeting, the board agreed to place the motion on its Jan. 19 agenda.
The controversial issue, however, has a much longer history than the past four months.
In 2015, the district received sharp criticism from residents when it first revealed plans for a $3.4 million project to build a transportation facility.
The residents called the project “Garage Mahal” because of its size, and many opposed the project, saying it would be a burden on taxpayers.
The plans were rejected by the township zoning hearing board. The district appealed the decision but lost the appeal in Berks County Court.
Now, district officials say the problem of the deteriorating existing structure on Kerr Road has only gotten worse.
Superintendent Kimberly Minor said Tuesday night that the existing building is in a serious state of disrepair.
“I know there was a lot of concern about the cost, but very little debate — if any — about the need,” Minor said. “The administration now wants to help the board to see possible options and the pros and cons of each of them so that something can get done before the end of 2021."
"We really need not to kick this can any further down the road because the can is crumbling as we speak,” added Minor.
Brian D. Feick, business administrator, said the roof on the current facility is in major need of repair and that two-thirds of the structure is useless.
Feick said the board could consider the option to raze the existing structure and build on the same footprint, which would eliminate the need for a stormwater management plan.
While such a project would cost about $1.5 million, Feick said it would not eliminate the parking problem at the site, and existing underground gas tanks would have to be relocated to bring them up to code.
In September, AEM Architects Inc. presented the board with revised plans for a new transportation center at Owatin Creek, which reduced the size to 9,950 square feet from the previously planned 12,400 square feet.
Because of inflation over the past five years, the reduction in size still had an estimated price tag of $4.2 million.
Feick said that number could possibly be reduced because construction bids are coming in about 10% lower than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minor recommended the district submit to the township drawings for a new building on Kerr Road, and vote later this month to begin the zoning process for a proposed facility at Owatin Creek.
“We could come back to you with responses (from the township on both options) in several months,” Minor said. “We’re talking about summer before bringing either option to the board."
She added, "I know there was history with the township, but all of our recent conversations with the township representatives have been very positive.”
Feick said there could be a third option when a tract of land becomes available for the district to purchase in two years.
He cautioned about seriously considering that option because it would involve removing existing real estate from the tax rolls.
Board member Michele Stratton said the board has the daunting responsibility of educating the community on why a new facility is necessary. She asked the administration to post photos of the deterioration taking place at the Kerr Road building.
Other business
In another matter, Christopher Jordan, the deputy fire chief for the Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department, asked the board to consider a tax rebate program for volunteer firefighters.
Jordan said having a tax rebate for 100% of property taxes for volunteer firefighters would help with retention of existing volunteers and with the recruitment of new members.
Jordan’s request is consistent with new state legislation which permits a 100% tax rebate program for volunteer firefighters.
Jordan said based on eight members who would currently qualify for such a program, it would cost the district about $40,000 in lost tax revenue.
Board members said more details about the program will be necessary before the board could discuss the matter in February or March.
Board member David R. Hemberger said there is a philosophical element to the issue as to whether a school district should be responsible for volunteer firefighters.
“Whatever we would dedicate to this program takes away from our students and staff,” Hemberger said. “Everybody has to wrestle with whether something like this is within the purview of a school district.”