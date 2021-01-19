EXETER TWP., Pa. – It was another defeat Tuesday night for the construction of a new transportation center for Exeter Township School District at the Owatin Creek Elementary School site.
By a 6-3 vote, the board declined to authorize the school district administration to work with contractors and the district solicitor to seek the necessary township variances required for the proposed project.
Opponents of the new site were in favor of an alternative that would refurbish the existing transportation center on Kerr Road for $1 million less than the Owatin Creek location.
However, board member David Hemberger protested that refurbishing the current location would have a limited lifespan. "The district will be embarrassed five to 10 years from now," he said, if it does not proceed with the Owatin Creek location.
Hemberger also said it was important that the school board gets clarification from Exeter Township supervisors about when the school district could actually construct a new transportation center at Owatin Creek.
Other business
In other actions, the board submitted to the Berks County Tax Claim Bureau delinquent 2020 real estate taxes from St. Lawrence Borough in the amount of $25,280.59. Also, the tax collector compensation rate was set at $2 per bill, beginning in 2022.
The board approved two purchases using 2020-21 Ready to Learn Block Grant funds: the purchase of a Fountas & Pinnell Classroom Book Clubs Collection for grades K-1 at a cost of $31,664.64, and the purchase of Junior Great Books for grades 1-4 at a cost of $86,660.61.
The board also approved the acquisition of the latest "The Soaring Eagle" program of studies catalog for senior high school students and staff.
Updated tuition agreements between KidsPeace and the school district for special education services were approved for an unnamed student for the 2020-21 school year, at a cost of $85 per day, five days a week from Sept. 22, 2020, to Oct. 9, 2020, and $170 per day beginning Oct. 12, 2020.
In addition, the board approved a tuition agreement between the Chester County Intermediate Unit and the school district for special education services for an unnamed student at a cost of $36,306.62 for the 2020-21 school year.
Matthew Livingood was hired as senior high assistant football coach for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary of $4,575.
Also, the board voted to abolish the position of supervisor of literacy and English as a second language, effective Jan. 20. It then created the positions of elementary literacy coordinator and communications specialist, per Act 93.