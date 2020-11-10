EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter School Board at Tuesday night’s workshop meeting, reviewed a proposed opt-out resolution, stating the district will not raise the tax rate for the 2021-2022 budget by more than the Act 1 index.
The Act I index for the budget year starting on July 1, 2021 is 4%.
The state’s Act 1 allows districts to declare it will not seek any exceptions from the state that would allow taxes to be raised more than the defined state index. If districts do not pass a resolution to opt-out of Act 1, it must begin the budget process early by making an application to the state for exceptions and by preparing and adopting a preliminary budget by February.
By approving the resolution, districts have until May to prepare a preliminary budget, which then has to be adopted as a final plan by the end of June.
Exeter’s current property tax rate is 33.6073 mills, meaning the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 pays $3,360 in property taxes.
The administration recommended approval of the opt-out resolution, as raising the tax rate by 4% would allow the district to have a maximum tax increase of 1.34 mills. The current year’s budget was adopted in June with a 1.5% tax increase over the previous fiscal year.
The board will vote on the proposed resolution at its voting meeting next Tuesday.
In other news, the board learned the district has been approved to receive up to $100,000 from the Berks County CARES ACT funding agreement. The county recently awarded $19 million in grants to groups in four sectors: public health providers, government municipalities and authorities, nonprofits and educational institutions and services.
The grant monies can only be used to reimburse costs for expenses incurred between March 1 and Sept. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant program was funded through a portion of the $38 million the county received through the federal government’s CARES Act.
Also Tuesday, at the start of the workshop meeting, the board paid tribute to Dr. David Bender, a former board member who died last week. Bender served on the school board for 34 years.