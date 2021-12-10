School hallway and lockers
Photo: Joe Wolf / CC BY-ND 2.0

Exeter School District parents are expressing concern about a threat of violence this week.

The district posted a message on its website saying its number-one concern is providing the safest learning environment possible.

Officials say they contacted police upon hearing rumors of violence at the junior high school.

They say extra steps were implemented this week to increase security, including an additional police presence, locker searches, and searching students' belongings before they enter the school.

