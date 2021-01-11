Exeter Township Senior High School

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Several positive cases of COVID-19 have prompted the Exeter Township Senior High School to alter its schedule for the remainder of this week.

Starting Tuesday, the building will be closed and classes will be held virtually, according to Kimberly Minor, the school district's superintendent.

Friday is already scheduled as a professional development day, and Monday is a holiday, so the plan is for the building to reopen for in-person classes next Tuesday, Jan. 19, Minor said.

The school said extracurricular activities and athletics may resume this Friday. 

Minor said in her announcement Monday that the senior high school has six cases of the coronavirus.

