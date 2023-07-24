EXETER TWP., Pa. – As Exeter Township supervisors' meetings go, Monday night's meeting was relatively calm. Probably the most contentious part of the meeting was when Supervisor David Hughes challenged a $1,000 payment requested by Solicitor Chad Schnee for being subjected to disparagement and harassment by Hughes.
"Essentially, Mr. Schnee said he can impose a $1,000 fine on the township for any speech he finds objectionable," Hughes claimed. Hughes also said he did not know what specific disparaging comments were made against Schnee.
Schnee responded that he emailed Hughes the specifics behind the disparagement charges on June 27.
He also said the disparaging comments were posted on Hughes' website, Exeter United, and included that Hughes used "pet names" and "Schniester" to describe him.
The payment was approved by a 4-1 vote.
Meanwhile, supervisors conducted business on a busy agenda.
Exeter Golf Course
In other business, supervisors approved a request from Bella Development Group for a three-month time extension needed for sprinkler system service at the clubhouse for the former Exeter Golf Course.
Chick-Fil-A improvements
Supervisors voted to take no action at this time regarding a dimensional-width variance for drive lanes from 18 feet to 16 feet for the Chick-Fil-A restaurant located within the Exeter Commons shopping center.
The proposed plan is intended to expand the total number of vehicles that can be accommodated in the drive-thru lanes from 15 to 30. The supervisors objected to the fact no plans were provided.
In addition, the supervisors voted 3-2, with Supervisors Ted Gardella and Michelle Kircher opposed, to approve a 90-day time extension for review of Chick-Fil-A's land development plan.
Dredging Antietam Creek
Supervisors approved dredging the section of Antietam Creek located in Exeter Township behind the Antietam Middle Senior High School, for a cost not to exceed $9,000.
Dredging is intended to prevent future backwater due to the sediment buildup and encroachments caused by the recent heavy rainstorm which has closed the building for the upcoming school year.
Liquor license transfer
Supervisors also approved the advertisement for a public hearing to consider the intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license from C.S. Woodward Enterprises Inc., Lower Alsace Township, to Birdsboro Mart LLC, Exeter Township.
Other business
Without debate, by a 5-0 vote, the supervisors voted to extend the emergency declaration though September 30, 2023.
Supervisors also voted to support for Senate Bill 856 to repeal Act 12 of 2016 (water and sewer impact). This act will be used to help determine the fair market value of a water or wastewater public utility when it sells its property.
Also discussed was possible action regarding proposed health insurance costs with EHD and a termination notice for Delaware Valley Trusts. Projected preliminary savings by EHD are projected to be over $400,000 if DVT is terminated. A letter of termination for all coverage was approved by a 4-1 vote with Hughes opposed.
A letter of intent to participate a joint comprehensive plan with Amity Township, Douglass Township and St. Lawrence Borough was approved by supervisors with cost intent to be determined.
Supervisors approved a transfer in the amount of $107,271.00 from the American Recovery Plan Act fund to the capital expense fund for the purchase of police car computer equipment. This transfer was budgeted as part of the 2023 use of ARPA funds for the police.
Also, by a 4-1 vote, supervisors authorized the plan administrator to change the Exeter Township Section 457 deferred compensation plan to allow participants to take loans from the plans.
Interim Township Manager Larry Piersol reviewed flood efforts by the Public Works Department. He said he had met with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to review the Reading Country Club and other damaged areas.
"It’s going to take a while to get through all it," Piersol summarized, while Hughes said the supervisors should consider setting aside a fund of around $2 million in the future to deal with emergencies.
At Chairman George Bell's urging, supervisors authorized Bell and Supervisor David Vollmer to engage in discussions related to the construction of a new fire station with the Exeter Township Vol. Fire Department.
In her supervisor report, Michelle Kircher commended the job done by former Township Manager Betsy McBride and castigated another supervisor for driving her out of the township.
In his comments, Hughes used his time to point out what he believes were errors in the censure process taken against him in recent meetings.