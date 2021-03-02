EXETER TWP., Pa. – Beginning March 15, Exeter students will be able to do something they haven’t been able to do for the past year: attend in-person classes five days per week.
The school board voted 8-1 in a special voting meeting Tuesday night to allow classes to resume for in-person learning, five days per week.
Students currently have the option to attend a hybrid learning model with both in-person and virtual education or a fully virtual model.
The full-time learning will follow the normal school day schedule, which the district had prior to the pandemic, for all grades.
Superintendent Kimberly Minor said the recommendation to return to the regular five-day schedule of in-person classes was based on the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Berks County.
"The county moved into the moderate level over the last couple of days and the trajectory is on a downward slope," Minor said. "We feel like we are well-prepared to move forward in a way that is safe and educationally beneficial to all of our students."
Families will still have the option for their children to attend virtual learning if they are not comfortable returning to classes.
Minor said all families currently enrolled in hybrid learning will be automatically enrolled in the full-time, in-person classes. Those families currently enrolled in all-virtual classes will continue to be enrolled in the online model.
However, Minor said families will be given the opportunity to switch from one model to another. She asked families interested in doing so to contact their building principals by this Friday.
Deb Gellert, an educational aide at Owatin Creek Elementary School, expressed a concern about being exposed to so many unmasked children during the lunch periods.
Minor said the number of students in a lunch room will be based on the ability of the space to allow for 6-foot distancing.
She also said if the number of students are too many, then an auxiliary lunch room space will be made available.
Outside the lunch room, however, Minor said the 6-foot distancing will not be required.
"Anytime that students have masks on, social distancing will be required at 3 feet," Minor added, "and that's a recommendation from the World Health Organization."
A few board members questioned the feelings of teachers and staff about the change.
"I can't speak for teachers as a whole because there are some who are extremely comfortable and others are extremely concerned," Minor said. "We are in this business because we want to have kids in our classrooms. Overall, I think we are ready to do it. There's a gamut of emotions, but we are here because we want to be with students."
Board member Sharon McLendon cast the sole dissenting vote.
"We are going to be doubling the number of students in person and I think that will be a challenge to keep children socially distanced at 3 feet," McLendon said. "Our students and parents have an option to remain virtual, but we don't have the same option for teachers and staff. I fully understand that in-person is going to be the most effective education. We want to be back to normal, but we are not back to normal yet; we are in a pandemic."
Vice President Hunter Ahrens said this decision will be met with joyful reactions from many people.
"We are certainly not at normal, and I understand the concerns, but our students have shown tremendous resilience because they want to be there," Ahrens said. "And having that challenge is a wonderful thing. This is a wonderful moment for us; it’s just amazing."
Minor said building principals will be sending the necessary information to each of their families.
Other news
The board voted to approve music master classes which will allow music teachers to offer individual music lessons after school in lieu of the time that they would normally spend preparing for concerts and musical activities.
Minor said the vote was a memorandum of understanding with the Exeter Education Association.
The request came from the music teachers, Minor said. There will be no costs associated with the music classes and the approval is only for the remainder of the current school year.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a pay rate of $40 per hour for teachers who want to teach in the district's summer programs for 2021.
The current rate in the collective bargaining agreement is $32 per hour, but Minor said there will be a high demand for summer instructors to help address learning loss in students because of the pandemic.
Minor said a survey determined teachers would be more willing to teach summer school at the $40 rate.