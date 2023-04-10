EXETER TWP., Pa. – "We have the right partner."
Supervisor Vice Chair Ted Gardella gave an impassioned defense of Reading Hospitality Management's job with the Reading Country Club at Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors.
Gardella said he was addressing the misinformation that is being spread about RHM on social media.
"There's a part of this community that conveniently forgets all of the expenses that need to be covered in order to put on events at the Reading Country Club," he noted.
Gardella pointed out employees need to be paid, food needs to be ordered and prepared, and marketing and planning are needed to prepare an event.
"Our partners are covering all of those expenses, not us," he said.
The social media posts complain that RHM gets 75% of the revenue, Gardella said.
"Don't forget that 75% pays for a general manager, a sales manager, an executive chef who was there at the Easter brunch," he noted. "They've hired event planners, marketing staff, all the servers and bartenders. None of those people are Exeter Township employees."
"There's an implication that if we had a different partner, we'd be getting a lot more revenue," Gardella continued.
He then challenged the social media critics: "Bring me a partner, bring me someone who will give us a better deal. I challenge you to do that — you won't be able to."
"We had 440 paid reservations for Easter brunch. It was a wonderful event," Gardella concluded. "What was notable was the incredible service that was provided by RHM employees, none of whom we pay out of our 25%."
Gardella went on to announce several events that are planned to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country club. A significant highlight will be the return of Exeter native and Ladies Professional Golf Association Hall of Fame player Betsy King to participate in a scramble tournament June 23.
Presentations
Following a presentation by Cheryl Hefft of World Kinect Energy Services, the supervisors approved a new contract with Engie Gas for 24 months supply of natural gas, effective July 1. The rate will be $6.407 per mcf and will be billed through UGI.
The supervisors received a presentation from Bob Solarz, Steve Fallon and Carol Bingham of Delaware Valley Trusts about the coverage and value-added benefits of the three trusts that cover property and liability, workers compensation and health insurance.
Gardella said he was disappointed that Delaware Valley Trusts dropped coverage of the Reading Country Club in 2020 due to structural issues.
Gardella said the township has spent significant dollars to restore the structural integrity of the club. Solarz agreed to review the repairs to possibly restore it to the property and liability policy.
Gardella also indicated that he thought that the supervisors should put the insurance policies out to bid before they are renewed with DVT.
Township engineer Joseph Rogosky, Great Valley Consultants, gave a revised summary of the status of 2023 culvert projects. There are eight projects scheduled at a current estimated total project cost of $3,900,638.50.
Administrative actions
The supervisors approved by a 5-0 vote the Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department tax credit program list. The list is comprised of active volunteers with the Exeter Fire Department that have applied for property tax and earned income tax credit in 2022.
In addition, the supervisors approved unanimously the appointment of Jason Hunter as host landfill inspector, code enforcement officer and zoning officer. Hunter recently rejoined the township.
By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Vollmer in favor, the supervisors rejected a proposal from Keystone Municipal Solutions, Harrisburg, for a multi-year plan for the township at a cost of $60,000.
A transfer in the amount of $16,049.74 from the Reading Country Club events fund to the Reading Country Club clubhouse fund was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed. The transfer includes $900 for the township's share of the revenue for November 2022 RCC events; $4,644.22 for December 2022 RCC events; $5,321.09 for January 2023 RCC events; $3,953.37 for February 2023 RCC events; and $1,231.06 for March 2023 RCC events.
Also, by a 4-1 vote, the supervisors approved a transfer in the amount of $156,285.38 from the sewer reserves fund to the general fund. The transfer represents the delinquent sewer collections received from Portnoff Law Associates Ltd., direct payments, and interest earned for the period of November 2022 through February 2023.
The supervisors approved the reinvestment of a three-month CD in the amount of $10 million for 180 days with Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, Harrisburg, at a rate of 5.33%.
An agreement settlement with Sunset Manor Investments LLC was approved unanimously in the amount of $12,209.00.
Police report
Police Chief Matt Hawley presented the 2022 police report. Highlights include the accreditation of the department by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, making Exeter's department just one of two in Berks County to be accredited.
There were 16,534 calls for service; 1,104 crimes reported; and 684 suspects arrested with zero lawsuits. The 184 retail thefts were the most frequently reported incidents.
The detective unit, Hawley reported, investigated 221 cases and had a clearance rate of 84%. There were 666 crashes, of which 201 were serious with three fatalities. In addition, 3,651 citations and 2,234 warnings were issued.