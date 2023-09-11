EXETER TWP., Pa. – At Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors, a resolution reiterating the duties of the township solicitor led to an injunction being authorized against one of the supervisors.
Chad Schnee of Schnee Legal Services Inc. is Exeter's solicitor.
Among other items, the resolution presented Monday stated that Schnee "has provided high quality and cost-effective legal representation on behalf of the township that has saved township taxpayers approximately $70,000 from what the township was billed in each of the last two years."
The resolution goes on to say, "the Board recognizes and is pleased with the outstanding legal services provided by Schnee Legal Services, LLC, especially in the face of unrelenting and unjustified disparagement and harassment from one member of the Board on social media, in person, in private communications and elsewhere."
It also stated that "...one member of the Board has falsely suggested that Schnee Legal Services, LLC has performed work other than that directed, authorized or required by the Township Manager or the Board, the Board desires to reaffirm that Schnee Legal Services, LLC is properly performing its duties under the Second Class Township Code in order to dispel any inaccuracies presented by this member of the Board."
The resolution went on to describe the duties of the solicitor and the working relationship with individual supervisors.
Schnee commented that the resolution intends to clarify what a solicitor does for the township and the attorney/client privilege with supervisors and other township employees.
Supervisor David Hughes, the unnamed member of the board accused of "unjustified disparagement," questioned Schnee about whether he wrote the resolution and said Schnee could not do so without the authorization of a majority of the board.
"This resolution has a lot of flaws in it," Hughes argued.
In the end, the resolution as written failed by a 2-2 vote. However, it will be rewritten to not reference Schnee by name and instead use the generic term "solicitor." The updated resolution will be presented at the next meeting.
Still, the battle between Schnee and Hughes did not end there. Schnee accused Hughes of sharing privileged communications online regarding a lawsuit Hughes had filed against the township. Schnee said that the privileged communications Hughes shared on his website were marked as "privileged communications" in bold letters at the top of the social media page.
"This is no way to run a railroad, and it's no way for the attorney/client privilege to be respected," Schnee commented. He went on to say that because of these and other actions, the township has the right to seek injunctive action against Hughes.
Chair David Vollmer made the motion, seconded by Michelle Kircher, to file an injunctive motion against Hughes. It passed by a 3-1 vote, and Hughes asked for the township to provide him with legal counsel.
Schnee responded that the injunction was a result of actions Hughes made on his private Facebook and webpage, so he was not eligible to be defended by the township.
Supervisor candidates
At the suggestion of Kircher, the supervisors agreed to meet with interested candidates for the vacant supervisor position on Thursday, Sept. 21. The supervisors were asked to submit questions for review in advance of the meeting.
Zoning/planning
The supervisors voted to approve the Exeter Self Storage land development plan at 5520 Perkiomen Ave. and grant a 35-day time extension. Also, the supervisors approved the preliminary Chick-Fil-A land development plan.
Finance
The supervisors decided to postpone possible action on two $10,000,000 CDs maturing on Sept. 23 until their special meeting on Sept. 21, when final rates can be locked in.
A resolution detailing the use of credit cards for tax collector payments, with the users paying credit card fees, was approved.
Also, the supervisors recognized 2024 Minimum Municipal Obligation funding requirements for the police, union and non-union employee pension accounts in the amount of $608,000.
In addition, a motion to approve a transfer in the amount of $9,923.85 from the Reading Country Club events fund to the RCC clubhouse fund for the township's share of revenue for events at the venue was approved.
Other actions
A Resolution authoring the advertisement of proposed ordinance amendments regarding time limits for Supervisor comments and a motion to advertise proposed ordinance to set forth procedures and fees for intermunicipal liquor license transfer applications were approved.