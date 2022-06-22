EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 at a special meeting Wednesday night to censure Supervisor David Hughes, and in a separate 4-1 vote, the board removed Hughes as vice chairman and replaced him with Supervisor Teddy Gardella.
Ever since he took a seat on the board in January, Hughes has been accused of creating a toxic environment with both township employees and the board of supervisors.
Gardella said he drafted the censure against Hughes for improper and unprofessional conduct and behavior, including "engaging in behavior designed to intimidate and bully township residents, employees and members of the board."
Gardella went on to say Hughes has posted correspondence to the supervisors from individual residents on his personal social media pages, with the intention of embarrassing and harassing these individuals.
"(Hughes has been) engaging in behavior designed to undermine the board of supervisors, including accusations of lying and verbally harassing township employees and making unreasonable and unauthorized demands upon employees," Gardella said. "Mr. Hughes' conduct and behavior has besmirched Exeter Township's good name and reputation."
"Mr. Hughes is unilaterally undertaking activities and actions purportedly on behalf of the township, which are required to be discussed, deliberated, voted on and approved by a majority supervisors at a public meeting," Gardella continued."
He added that the conduct of Hughes has created situations that may leave the township exposed to legal action.
The censure demands that Hughes immediately cease improper, unethical and unprofessional conduct and behavior, but stops short of calling for his resignation.
The resolution also directs the township manager to post a copy of the censure on the township Facebook page for a minimum of 30 days and send copies to local media.
Although Hughes was ineligible to vote on the censure, he was permitted to participate in the discussion.
"That's very impressive," Hughes commented after hearing the resolution. "The fact of the matter is that you have no proof. Where's the proof of all these allegations? These are your opinions; you are not the ethics commission."
Hughes said Gardella decided to take the law into his own hands and persecute him and be the judge at the same time.
"I don't know if you understand what these gentlemen are doing with our democracy here because I'm a voice, and I have an opinion that's different from them," Hughes said, addressing the audience. "I'm being attacked."
Hughes then made a reference to an online petition that has close to 600 signatures demanding his resignation.
"I told the people that voted for me that I would clean out this rat's nest, and I'm not about to resign at any time, so you better get used to this ugly face," Hughes said. "This whole thing is phony-baloney, and what I want is for each item that you are accusing me of, for you to provide the facts and the incidents specific to the charges."
Hughes added a threat of legal action.
"And if you publish this in a (news) paper, and any of it is false, I’m going to seek legal counsel and find out what I could do," he said. "This is unprecedented, unnecessary, and I'm appalled by your behavior. It's amazing to me that this is what the government of Exeter Township has become."
Hughes called the censure a room-temperature, grade school catfight.
During the discussion to replace Hughes as vice president, Supervisor David Vollmer Jr. said there is a loss of confidence in Hughes to be able to act an officer of the board.
"Mr. Hughes continues to focus on the past, seeking his perception of corrections for past personal slights," Vollmer said. "The board needs to work together and move to the future for the township residents."
Last April, then-Chairman Carl Staples and Dianna Reeser resigned from the board of supervisors. Several residents at that meeting expressed that they wanted to instead see Hughes resign. It was at that meeting that Hughes was named vice chair.
"Mr. Hughes' conduct at the township offices and Reading Country Club, in his interaction with our employees and our solicitors, do not reflect the minimum standard of respect and courtesy," Vollmer said Wednesday night. "His behavior with the residents, both in person and on social media, does not align with the rest of the board. We want to make that perfectly clear, and it lacks professionalism and common courtesy."
George Bell, chairman of the supervisors, said for him, Hughes crossed a line last week, when Bell alleges that Hughes made a threat of physical violence to another supervisor.
"I'm completely disgusted, and I've lost their all respect for you," Bell said of Hughes.
A motion was then placed on the table to limit the interactions that supervisors may have with staff and the solicitor, and that such interactions may only be done so with an appointment or with the direction of the chairman or township manager.
The motion was tabled after Supervisor Michelle P. Kircher said the language in the motion was unacceptable.
"I don't like the word 'limited,'" Kircher said. "I think that we need to be free to come in and talk to the people."
Kircher said she is unwilling to make an appointment to stop by the township office.
"I can be driving past here and think of something, and want to stop in," Kircher added. "And you're saying I can't do it? I have the right to come in and talk to anybody at any time."
The supervisors agreed to table the motion in light of Kircher's remarks.
Although there were several other items on the agenda, Hughes departed the meeting with no explanation.