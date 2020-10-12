EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – It looks like golf operations at the Reading Country Club have made a turn for the better.
David Speece, chairman of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors, told his fellow supervisors at their Monday night meeting, “the numbers are very impressive, especially with the course closed for eight weeks” due to the coronavirus.
The course has hosted 1,167 rounds thus far in October and nearly 20,000 so far in 2020. By October, the RCC had exceeded its budgeted revenue totals for the year and was showing a $114,000 profit.
Supervisor Gregory Galtere said he spoke with golfers from outside of Berks County at the course and they complimented the excellent condition of the greens. Galtere also said the purchase of new mowers kept the golf course in good condition and the purchase of new, reliable golf carts allowed for more players and rounds per day.
Clubhouse opportunities
In another matter related to the country club, the supervisors heard a presentation from Keith Taylor, a consultant from Chef Soul Culinary Enterprises, about the potential use of the clubhouse as a restaurant, event and meeting center.
Taylor said flatly, “the clubhouse should be preserved. It should be a great restaurant, banquet and wedding facility but a competent management presence is needed.”
Using pages of data derived from similar facilities in the mid-Atlantic region, Taylor told the supervisors that, conservatively, the clubhouse should be generating $4 million to $5 million in annual revenue within the first five years of operation.
Taylor emphasized that a strong online marketing presence is necessary as is an effective sales team. He saw the fact that the ballroom has not been used for weddings in over 18 months not as a negative but as a positive re-branding opportunity.
If the supervisors decide to hire an outside firm to manage the property, Taylor said, they must make certain that the HVAC and other mechanicals are in “tip-top shape.” Also, the venue should have “ridiculously good internet service" throughout the building to accommodate business meetings.
Taylor said he knew of at least three reputable Philadelphia area management companies that would almost certainly be interested.
Regarding the impact of COVID, Taylor said that it would be wise to get the restaurant up and running quickly because, in his opinion, restaurants that are currently closed will have an extremely difficult time re-starting compared to those that are now partially opened. Also, the supervisors should expect it to take up to a year to get the event and meeting business up to speed.
Bond re-financing
The supervisors heard a presentation from Jamie Schlessinger about three different options to save money by refinancing the township’s 2015A, 2016 and 2018 bond issues. The options were: 1) traditional refinancing; 2) re-financing, but also using up to $2.5 million from the recent sale of the sewer plant; or 3) re-financing, but using $1 million from reserves.
The supervisors agreed to prepare an ordinance for the second option because it would reduce interest payments while also shortening the term of the debt.
Also, Schlessinger said that, after reviewing proposals from four bond underwriters, he recommended PNC Capital Markets to issue the bonds.
In other business, the supervisors authorized payment of $498,068 to the police pension plan; $106, 232 to the employee (non-union) pension plan; and $81,000 to the employee (union) pension plan. Also, the supervisors approved a 10-year extension of the Service Electric cable television agreement, effective October 12.