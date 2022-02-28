EXETER TWP., Pa. – The proposed Promenade municipal complex in Exeter Township died Monday night when the board of supervisors voted 4-1 to cancel the controversial project.
The township bought the former Promenade Shopping Center for $2.5 million in 2019. Located at Perkiomen Avenue and East Neversink Road, the site was being considered by the township as a potential home for a new municipal building, fire station and other possible uses. The price tag for construction was expected to be in the range of $40 million to $60 million.
The supervisors needed to decide Monday whether to schedule a public presentation of a preliminary design for the proposed complex prepared by KCBA Architects, Hatfield, or table, revamp or cancel the entire project.
In June 2020, the supervisors hired KCBA to conduct a needs analysis and evaluation of current municipal facilities. By June 2021, they authorized KCBA to begin work on the preliminary design phase.
During Monday's meeting, Supervisor David Hughes made the motion to cancel the proposed development altogether.
"This project is DOA – dead on arrival," Hughes said. "I ran on stopping this project in the primary (election) and got over 3,000 votes."
Supervisor George Bell supported Hughes. "I am not in favor, and I believe we should evaluate other properties," he said.
Chairperson Carl Staples was upset that the project had moved along so far with no real idea of the final costs.
"Somebody really dropped the ball," Staples said. "We should have known what things were going to cost before we spent the money."
Hughes then moved to advertise the property for sale. However, the township solicitor advised that this step would have to be put on the agenda for a vote at the next supervisors' meeting.
Other actions
Becky Richards, parks and recreation supervisor, requested the supervisors consider advertising a request for proposal for improvements to the Pineland Park recreation area, adjacent to the Daniel Boone Homestead.
She said the township received $150,000 in grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
This is the last community park which requires substantial updating, Richards said. The money would be used primarily for a new pavilion and new playground equipment.
The RFP was approved by a 4-1 vote. In addition, the supervisors authorized Richards to explore grant funding options for improvements to the Trout Run Sports Complex.
The supervisors also approved an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for mowing state-owned roads in the township, as the current agreement has expired. The proposed three-year agreement includes an increase in reimbursement to the township to $59,362.
The supervisors authorized the purchase of an electronic sign and message board at a cost of $15,180. The portable message board is to be used by the police department and public works.
Finally, the supervisors tabled a motion to authorize the purchase of a 2022 Mack 10-ton dump truck with plow and salt spreader at a cost of $218,115.