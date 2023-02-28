EXETER TWP., Pa. – Compared to recent meetings, Monday night’s Exeter Township supervisor’s meeting was rather calm when it came to interaction between the supervisors.

It was less so during the first public comments segment, where residents Vincent and Maria Biancone expressed their sentiments about supervisor David Hughes.

Vincent Biancone said, “The supervisor has a rather extensive reputation for bullying in this township and yet was voted to represent our community and us. Prior to his censure this supervisor spread rumors on You Tube about my family being in the mob and having ties to the Genovese mob family.”

He went on to say, “This supervisor has regularly harassed my family since 2019. Exeter has become nothing but a reality show.”

Maria Biancone reviewed the censure process of Hughes in 2022 and claimed, “He has exposed the township to legal action.” She added that she fears retaliation against her and her family members.

Hughes responded, “You have a whole crew out tonight Mr. Bell and Mr. Schnee,” referring to chair George Bell and solicitor Chad Schnee, and that’s where the discussion ended.

Pension performance

The supervisors heard presentations about the performance of the police and non-union pension funds. No surprise, the results were not good for either pension fund as 2022 was not a good year for financial markets.

PFM Financial Management representative, Alex Goldsmith PFM, reviewed the Police plan and said, “It was a tough year for stocks and also an extremely challenging year for bonds” For the year the plan is down 17%, or $6.68 million. Nevertheless, Goldsmith maintained the plan is healthy and withstood a tremendous down year. However, he said, the plan has seen an increase for the beginning of this year.

The non-union employee pension fund is managed by Truist Bank. Tom Bates of Truist reported, “2022 was a difficult year but equities showed a 7% return in the 4th quarter of 2022.” Like Goldsmith, Bates also said his total portfolio was down 17% for the year.

Zoning/Planning

By a 5 to 0 vote the supervisors approved the Starbucks Reading, PA Land Development Plan. The Starbucks will be located in a former bank located at 4541 Perkiomen Avenue. On December 27, 2022, the Exeter township supervisors approved waivers for the soil types and natural drainage pattern plan, the environmental assessment statement, the environmental hazard report, the water resources study, the lighting plan and a preliminary plan.

The supervisors approved waiver requests for Lincolnwood Community Expansion Land Development Plan. The waivers apply to a water resources study, crosswalks, curbs and sidewalks. The township planning commission recommended that the waivers be granted.

Stormwater waiver requests for 1003 Fabers Rd., a private residential home, were approved.

The supervisors approved a Security Improvements Bond release in the amount of $283,838.72 related to the construction of a Magistrate’s office on Perkiomen Avenue. The bond release was requested by the Berks County Non-profit Development Corporation.

A waiver request from Land Development for 4365 Perkiomen Ave, the Reading Real ID center for PennDOT was approved. The property is located in the Town Commons district. At the request of supervisor Michelle Kercher, the planning commission will be asked to change the traffic pattern so no left turn is required to exit the parking lot.

Administration

The supervisors approved moving the Ambulance Corps to former District Justice building and making necessary improvements in an amount not to exceed $19,000.

Also, the supervisors approved the employee reimbursement policy.

In addition, the proposal from Albright’s Center for Excellence in Local Government (CELG) for a multi-year plan at no charge to the township by CELG was approved by a 4 to 1 vote, with supervisor Hughes opposed.

Summer Program

The supervisors approved the YMCA of Reading administering and running the 2023 Day Camp and authorized township manager, Betsy McBride, to sign any and all agreements with the consent of the township solicitor.

Also, a basketball program at Community Park was approved. The fee for 2023 will increase from $55 to $85 per player. The camp will run in the evenings from June 26th to Aug 3rd.

In addition, the supervisors gave permission to move fall activities back to Trout Run from the Daniel Boone Homestead because Trout Run is larger and can hold more activities.

Finally, the supervisors were informed that Conor Higgins has submitted his resignation as Director of Golf at the Reading Country Club and applicants were being sought to replace him. McBride complimented Higgins for doing a good job.

McBride reported that the Perkiomen Ave Streetscape project is progressing ahead of schedule and the contractor has completed sidewalk installation between 37th and 36th Streets. She also reported that Herbein and Company will begin the annual audit for 2022 on Feb 27th.