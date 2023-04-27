EXETER TWP., Pa. – It didn't take long for Thursday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors to turn into the usual bickering.
Chairperson George Bell made an announcement that the board met in executive session to discuss an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit at the Reading Country Club and that Supervisor David Hughes was not there.
Hughes then asked for the floor.
"I will not attend any meeting that isn't held for the public for the following reasons," Hughes began.
"For the past year, I have been subjected to relentless and malicious defamation and retaliatory actions," he said, "and when it became clear that I would not relinquish my position, an onslaught of online harassment, persistent falsehoods, attempts to tarnish my reputation — both online and in public, discrimination, invasion of privacy and, most recently, abuse of power."
He went on to say that he would no longer tolerate attacks against him and will only participate in meetings that are conducted in a public setting.
Hughes accused the other supervisors of attempting to render him ineffectual, and requested that they cease engaging in passive-aggressive behavior and demonstrate greater transparency in their actions.
"This situation is a direct result of your conduct, which I find deplorable," he concluded.
Township Manager Betsy McBride quickly alleged that everything Hughes accused others of doing, he was guilty of doing.
Bell then commented that Hughes was the only supervisor with his own webpage.
Shortly thereafter, during the presentation of the 2022 audit, Hughes left the meeting and did not return.
2022 audit
Christopher M. Turtell, Herbein + Company, presented the results of the financial audit. Among the highlights was an increase in fund balances of $2,227,219 in governmental funds. Also, the township had $35,084,814 in trust for pension benefits.
Revenue was over budget by 18.1%, Turtell said, due to a strong year of earned income taxes and transfer taxes.
Expenses were over budget by 5.15%. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, expenditures exceeded appropriations in the general fund by $632,997 on a budgetary basis. The excess expenditures were funded through revenue in excess of budget.
Turtell said the Reading Country Club in 2022 had revenues on a GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles, basis of $856,657, and expenditures of $1,160,671 for an operating deficit of $304,014.
Also, he commended the township financial staff for their ability to adopt recommendations Herbein made in its 2021 audit.
Zoning/planning
The supervisors, by a 3-1 vote with Supervisor Ted Gardella opposed, reaffirmed the preliminary/final plan for 3929 Perkiomen Ave.
This plan was unanimously approved at the Jan. 9 meeting of the board of supervisors. However, the developer missed the 90-day window to file the plan and now wants approval to re-file.
A variance request for 86 Linree Ave. also was approved. The request is for a dimensional variance to locate a deck around a pool that encroaches on the side/rear setback requirements.
By a 4-0 vote, the supervisors approved rezoning 3600 Perkiomen Ave. from Single-Family Residential to Restricted Office Commercial. Restricted Office Commercial currently extends to the property but does not include it.
A waiver request of well separation distance for 1 Wyndham Hill Drive was also approved. The requirement for distance between well and septic is 100 feet; the request is for approval of 96 feet. The township sewage enforcement officer supported the approval.
By a 3-1 vote with Supervisor Gardella opposed, a request added 50 hours at an estimated cost of $10,000 for McMahon Engineering for the Perkiomen Streetscape. This will end McMahon’s involvement with the project.
Administration
The supervisors ratified the investment of $10,000,000 in CDs at First National Bank. At the April 10 meeting of the supervisors, a motion was passed to invest $10,000,000 at PLGIT, Harrisburg.
Subsequently, staff learned that PLGT can only invest $4.5 million into insured CDs. FNB returned with a second offer of 5.33% for the $10,000,000 in fully collateralized investments with a 180-day term.
Becky Mancuso, recreation coordinator, and Larry Piersol, director of public works, were named authorized representatives for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The supervisors approved grandfathering current Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, recipients and ending the program effective June 1, 2023.
Authorization to advertise for bids for purchase of the Promenade was approved.
Parks and recreation
The supervisors approved permission to apply for grants for playground equipment at the Trout Run Park to be located below the pavilion.
Also, the supervisors approved completion of improvements to Pineland Park, using Simone Collins Landscape Architecture, Norristown.
Golf tournament
Township Manager McBride announced the 13th Hackaway At Hunger Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, July 14 at Reading Country Club.
Reading Hospitality Management has agreed to be the title sponsor of the event.
McBride noted two special aspects of the tournament are that donors may designate which food pantry their contribution goes to and the second is that 100% of the sponsor donations go to the food pantry of their choice.