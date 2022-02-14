EXETER TWP, Pa. – Making it just under the wire, the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors passed an amended 2022 budget, including a tax increase, at Monday night's meeting. According to the second-class township code, Feb. 15 is the deadline.
The budget was previously approved in December but was reopened by the current board to make adjustments.
Monday's vote was 4-1, with Supervisor David Hughes casting the only "no" vote, primarily because he opposed the use of $175,000 of reserve funds to bring the budget into balance.
The amended budget anticipates general fund income to be $12,295,986 and expenses to be $12,278,749, for a surplus of $17,236.
The supervisors also approved an 11.7% increase in the general real estate tax from 2.145 mills to 2.395 mills, again by a 4-1 vote.
In addition, the homestead and farmstead exemptions have been repealed for 2022. Previously, those exemptions excluded the first $50,000 of assessed value for enrolled residential properties. This decision to repeal such exclusions will, in effect, present a property tax increase for residents who previously claimed the exemption.
A summary of budget highlights include the addition of two patrol officers in the police department; the addition of a public works mechanic; and an increase in the contribution to Exeter Community Library from $200,000 to $225,000.
Cost-savings measures include a 6% decrease in health insurance due to utilization of trust membership rewards (multi-trust discount, rate stabilization fund, and multi-year commitment); a 12% decrease in workers' compensation insurance due to utilization of a multi-trust discount and decrease in claims; and state aid funding for pension contributions received in 2022 and future years which will cover the township's minimum municipal obligation (MMO) pension expense. Therefore, no general fund dollars will need to be spent on pension expense.
Library board
A motion to appoint a new Exeter Community Library board member that was previously tabled was tabled once again so that the supervisors could interview interested library science majors from Kutztown University or other colleges.
Reading Country Club
After discussion, the supervisors voted to cancel an agreement Morningstar Golf and Hospitality LLC to provide management services for the dining operations of the Reading Country Club. The township entered into an agreement with the New Jersey-based company last October. A new request for proposal will be prepared to seek bidders for the dining operations or golf operations of the club, or both.
At the same time, the township asked Clarence Hamm, public works director, to determine the costs and work necessary to restore the country club's restaurant and equipment to a satisfactory operating level.
Other business
The supervisors approved a motion reinstituting the Fire Department Advisory Task Force and authorizing it to advertise for applicants interested in serving. Members may be appointed by motion.
A motion to authorize advertisement of amendments to the zoning ordinance and zoning map did not receive a second and was not approved. The proposed amendments relate to a proposed 216-unit apartment development behind Shelbourne Square, and involved residential parking requirements, apartment building length and a revision to one of the zoning maps.
Supervisor Michelle Kirchner said she was "opposed to any more development in that area" because traffic is already too crowded.
The supervisors approved an ordinance to revise the fee schedule and to clarify the procedure for the collection of delinquent and overdue sewer fees by Portnoff and Associates.
Also, the supervisors accepted the resignation of the assistant township secretary and directed the administration to create a role for a temporary position to prepare the minutes and other reports previously prepared by the assistant secretary.
Finally, Police Chief Wendell Morris recognized two retiring members of the police force: Detective Andy Walbert, with 22 years of service, and Sgt. Michael Godshall, with 30 years of service.