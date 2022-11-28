EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township lost thousands of dollars in potential savings, the township's energy consultant told supervisors Monday night.
Supervisors heard a telephone presentation from Cheryl Hefft, senior manager, World Kinect Energy Solutions.
Hefft told the supervisors that electricity prices are the highest they've been in 15 years, and the township has lost more than $8,000 in potential savings in just the past two weeks.
In an effort to find a better deal, Hefft solicited four proposals, including one from Met-Ed.
She said she recommended the proposal from Constellation Energy, Baltimore, Maryland, at a rate of $108,791 per year for three years, inclusive of transmission and capacity charges. Hanfft noted that her company has been successful renegotiating rates with Constellation, if needed.
However, by a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors David Vollmer Jr. and David Hughes opposed, the board went with a 36-month proposal from WGL Energy, Vienna, Virginia, for $104,280 per year for three years, including transmission and capacity charges.