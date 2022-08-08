EXETER TWP, Pa. – After months of discussion, the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a single bid of $3,993,612.65 to build phase 2 of the Perkiomen Avenue streetscape project. The vote was 3-2 with Supervisors Michelle Kircher and David Hughes opposed.
The contract was awarded to Construction Masters Services LLC, Sinking Spring.
Will Brugger, township zoning officer, told supervisors he believed it was necessary to move forward on the project for several reasons, including stormwater drainage issues, earlier promises made to residents and businesses located in the project area, and an agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the township to replace the concrete sidewalks and concrete driveway aprons after completion of phase 1, which has not yet been done.
"The improvements to the streetscape as well as the improvements to the old shopping center," Brugger added, referring to the former Promenade, "would provide a value added" when it comes to the future sale of the Promenade.
Brugger also told the board that the Exeter Township School District expressed unanimous support for the project because it had become a safety issue for students walking to and from school.
In addition, Brugger brought up an issue regarding the property of Dr. Patrick Borja, which is located within the Perkiomen Streetscape project. He said that at the beginning of the design of the project, the township approached Borja to relocate the parking spaces that would be lost due to the construction of the sidewalk and a retaining wall.
The township then entered into an easement agreement with Borja that included the construction of a driveway and parking spaces to make up for the lost spaces.
Resident comments
Earlier, Borja addressed the supervisors. "First and foremost, I'm in support of the Perkiomen Streetscape project," he said. "This project should help to solve a couple of issues in the township, one being safety for the residents and kids who run and bike down that corridor."
Borja went on to say that he has had many near misses with patients pulling in and out of the parking lot and pedestrians or bike riders.
"This will make our township look more attractive to other businesses and homeowners so they would come here and hopefully increase the tax revenue here," Borja added. "I hope the township will continue to support businesses in the township and vote to complete the project."
Other residents also spoke about the project. Laura Biancone said, "I'm tired of living in a world of half-finished projects." Peter Foley addressed the problems with crumbling sidewalks and having no streetlights.
Supervisor comments
"Everything here doesn’t make sense," Hughes said, expressing his opposition to the project. "First, we need to find a project manager. We haven't done our due diligence. There's no organization and no real plan, but I know you're going to pass this anyway."
Explaining his support, Chairperson George Bell commented, "Of the things I heard, the children walking is a big one. Also, potentially jeopardizing future state funds doesn't seem ideal, and the legal agreements with some of our residents and businesses are challenging to navigate through."
"Lastly, I think it does make the Promenade a more valuable location for a business," Bell added.
Other business
Supervisors approved the 2021 financial audit completed by Herbein + Company Inc. with a revised management discussion and analysis.
An agreement with FirstEnergy Corp.'s MidAtlantic Interstate Transmission LLC for a staging area at the Promenade was approved. FirstEnergy was originally going to pay $12,000 total, but it wants more space now and is offering $28,000.
The agreement begins July 1 and terminates on Feb. 28 but allows for a 60-day extension. The company will give the township $28,000 up front, and if there is an extended term, it will give $3,500 per month after that.
Supervisor Ted Gardella gave an update on plans for a new organizational structure, and the supervisors approved an administrative team development plan.
The supervisors approved also a 120-day time extension for the 6590 Sunset Manor Drive land development plan.
For the Reading Country Club, the supervisors OK'd the Colonial Electric Supply quote in the amount of $6,114.76 for the purchase of new electrical panel boxes, and approved a proposal from Denny's Electric in the amount of $2,800 to install new electrical panel boxes.
Finally, the use of township land was approved for the community library to build a 75-seat outdoor theater using $10,575 awarded by a Berks County American Rescue Plan grant.