EXETER TWP., Pa. – The public turned out in force for Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors.
The issue was a resolution on the agenda that urges the Exeter Township Public Library to implement an age restriction on obscene/graphic material at the library.
The resolution states that the board of supervisors recognizes that the library is "empowered to set rules and procedures for checking out materials within its collections," but it also "recognizes that parents and guardians are primarily responsible for the supervision of their children, including making decisions regarding the materials that their children may check out."
"You've started down the road to censorship," one resident said.
Another said, "Today, my minor child checked out 'Fifty Shades of Gray,' and I have no problem with that."
Reasoning behind the resolution
Supervisor George Bell told the people in attendance that he was responsible for introducing the resolution. He noted that during his time as a supervisor, funding to the library has increased by nearly $100,000.
"I just want to dispel the notion that I am anti-library," Bell said.
Addressing the motion commentary, he said that he looks at it as a non-binding resolution, which means it shares the will of the board with the public.
"It is non-binding," he continued, "and more importantly, there was no threat to funding in this."
He went on to say that if there was some far-right threat to the library, he would have come with "a far bigger hammer."
Bell then explained why he supports the resolution.
"At the end of the day," he said, "if a book is drawn in a cartoon manner with content that I find sexually explicit, I am only asking for the library consider adjusting policy for accessing that or — and this is important — have a parent say, 'This is OK.'"
"It would be in the library's hands to administer the policy," according to Bell. "It is not part of a large conspiracy or in any way a plot for censorship."
Supervisor David Hughes said he counted five people who spoke in favor of the resolution and 16 who were opposed. For that reason, he said he would vote against the resolution.
Although Hughes cast the only negative vote, the motion failed. That’s because earlier in the meeting, the supervisors accepted the resignation of Vice Chair Ron Gardella, and supervisor Michelle Kircher abstained because she had served more that a decade on the library board. Needing three votes to pass, the resolution only had the support of Bell and David Vollmer, and therefore failed.
Gardella resigns
Gardella's resignation was accepted by a 4-0 vote with no discussion. He was appointed to the board in May 2022, along with David Vollmer, to fill vacant positions previously held by Carl Staples and Dianna Reeser.
Gardella was an ardent defender of the township's agreement with Berks Hospitality Management to manage events at the Reading Country Club, and he frequently clashed with Hughes over the RCC and other matters.
The supervisors then voted unanimously to name George Bell vice chair and to accept letters of interest and resumes for the vacant supervisor seat for the next two weeks.
New contracts
The supervisors approved new four-year contracts with police Chief Matthew Harley and interim Township Manager Larry Piersol. No terms were disclosed. In addition, the supervisors approved a tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 429 that grants raises of $3, $2, $1, $1, and $1 per hour over the five-year term of the agreement.
The supervisors approved Resolution 2023-34 authorizing the disposition of records prior to 2018 with the exception of Reading Country Club records from 2009 to 2015.
Also, a motion to transfer the amount of $16,970.64 from the Reading Country Club Events Fund to the RCC Clubhouse Fund for Exeter's share of revenue for RCC Events in March, May, June, July and August was approved.
Other business
The board unanimously rejected the intermunicipal liquor license transfer from CS Woodward Enterprises Inc. in Lower Alsace Township to Birdsboro Mart LLC at 6600 Perkiomen Ave.. An advertised public hearing on the transfer was held on Aug. 15.
The supervisors voted 3-1, with Hughes opposed, appointing members of the fire advisory board. At-large members: Richard Boyer, Robert Jordan, Jeffery Witman, David Engle, and Glenn Corbin.