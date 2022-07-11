EXETER Twp., Pa. – It looks like Exeter Township and the Reading Country Club are back to square one.
At Monday night’s meeting, the township supervisors voted 4-1 to reject each of the two proposals they had received to manage the golf course and club house operations.
Vice Chairperson Ted Gardella said the township received one response to its request for proposal (RFP) from Brown Golf Management in Camp Hill, as well as an unsolicited bid from Corsi Associates in Springfield.
The Brown proposal cost $80,000 up front plus 25% of the profits. The Corsi proposal was estimated to cost $228,000 up front and without any provision for equipment or personnel.
“I know that from past discussion, the board would find this an exorbitant proposal,” Gardella said in reference to Brown’s bid. “We are not looking for this much cost upfront to run the golf course.”
“When I look at the 25% incentive, I find that some of the costs are vague," said Chairperson George Bell.
Commenting on the Corsi proposal, Gardella said, “It looks like they have a lot of experience leading the food and beverage side, but it’s not really a golf club proposal, so this is really food and beverage only. It’s far too expensive up- front cost for us to even entertain.”
Supervisors Michelle Kircher and David Vollmer agreed.
Commenting on his vote for the proposals, supervisor David Hughes asked the other supervisors, “What are the alternatives?” He said he believed that the RFP was seriously flawed, but he “did not want to debate the issue at this time.”
In another Reading Country Club issue, after some verbal sparring between supervisors Gardella and Hughes, the supervisors approved 4-1 the exchange of a previously ordered John Deere PrecisionCut Mower for a Steiner 450 Gas Mower, at an additional cost of $6,210.45.
Hughes objected to the purchase because it was not in the approved budget, and the promised labor cost savings were not justified by a cost benefit analysis. Gardella responded that he believed the supervisors had to trust the opinion of the new golf course superintendent regarding the anticipated labor cost savings.
Other business
The remaining escrow release in the amount of $23,134.70 for 35 W. 47th St. improvements was approved by the supervisors. They also approved a time extension request for 6590 Sunset Manor Dr. Land Development Plan, but reduced the requested 90-day time extension to 30 days in order to resolve outstanding review letter issues. In addition, a 90-day time extension for 3901 Perkiomen Ave. Land Development Plan was approved.
Also, the supervisors again tabled approval of the 2021 Financial Audit completed by Herbein + Company, Inc. so that interim township manager Betsy McBride could add some final details to the management discussion and analysis which should be completed for the next supervisors meeting.
Also, the supervisors tabled the adoption of the revised Employee Handbook so revisions can be made for the supervisors’ review. The final version of the Handbook is anticipated to be ready for a vote at the first meeting in August.
Two new township police officers were also sworn in Monday night.