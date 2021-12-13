EXETER TWP., Pa. – At Monday night’s meeting of the Exeter township supervisors, adoption of the 2022 budget and tax rates was tabled, putting pressure on the board to pass a budget by year's end as required by state law.
The supervisors scheduled another budget workshop, which will be open to the public, for Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. They also added back to the schedule the Dec. 27 supervisors' meeting which was on the agenda to be canceled.
Also tabled by the supervisors because of the budget impasse was a motion to make an unbudgeted transfer of wastewater sale proceeds to the general fund in the amount of $1,500,000.
Newly elected Supervisors David Hughes and Dianna Reeser spoke during the public comments period and strongly urged the supervisors to not vote on the budget until they could take their seats in January.
Township Solicitor Liz McGovern advised the supervisors that even though a budget for 2022 must be passed by the end of 2021, it can be reopened in 2022 if changes are needed.
Also, McGovern has requested to not be reappointed for 2022. Consequently, the supervisors voted to advertise requests for proposal for township solicitor.
Other business
The supervisors authorized advertising the appointment of Herbein & Company as auditors for a three-year term at the rate of $20,500 for 2022; $21,250 for 2023; and $22,000 for 2024.
In other actions, the supervisors authorized the submittal of a 2021 Green Light Go Grant Application and approved a funding match not to exceed $30,000.
Township staff and McMahon Associates, Reading, will submit a grant application in the amount of $90,000 to update existing traffic signals at four intersections on Perkiomen Avenue. The match, if awarded, would occur in 2023.
The release of escrow funds in the amount of $1,086 for Exeter Commons Proposed Zoning Amendment was approved. The applicant has withdrawn the subdivision submission and the proposed amendment.
The supervisors approved of the 2022 animal control contract with Safety Net Sanctuary in the amount of $9,000.
Also, a settlement agreement for the Zurich water damage claim at the Reading Country Club in the amount of $110,000 was approved. This matter involves settlement with Zurich Insurance regarding water damage to the facility due to construction issues.
The supervisors also approved a settlement agreement for the Travelers bond claim in the amount of $300,000.
Finally, supervisors approved an agreement with Portnoff Law Associates for collection of delinquent municipal claims. Portnoff will be assigned all outstanding delinquent sewer accounts.