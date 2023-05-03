EXETER TWP., Pa. - A former Berks County shopping center is up for grabs.

Exeter Township bought the Exeter Promenade Shopping Center in 2019 to make a new township hub with space for municipal workers and the township's fire and police services.

At its peak, the once-bustling strip mall was anchored by a Giant supermarket. However, over the years, the property became like a ghost town.

The plan for new municipal facilities has since been scrapped, and now, officials want someone else to take control of the land.

It was a $2.5 million purchase that didn't sit well with some Exeter Township taxpayers or the current board of supervisors.

The price tag for the hub's construction was expected to be in the range of $40 million to $60 million.

"It wasn't our decision to demolish the Promenade," said Vice Chair Ted Gardella. "It wasn't our decision to do or not do the municipal complex, but all those things aside, we've put in a lot of work, a lot of effort to make sure that when the property sells through the bid process, we get the best return."

Gardella says the zoning encompassing the property has been changed, so shops and homes could be permitted.

He says the ongoing Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape Project has also enhanced the property's value.

"It also improved the value of the property because it added a new egress, and it remediated a contract that the previous board had made with one of the business owners near the permanent property," explained Gardella.

Finally, Gardella says, what could be viewed as a tax break for potential developers, the LERTA tax abatement program, has since been removed.

"I think the message we're trying to send is that this board majority does its homework, does things carefully and wants to return the maximum value to Exeter Township," said Gardella.

The minimum bid is $3 million, but supervisors hope to receive ones higher than that.

"Personally, I'd love to see a kind of mixed use with high end retail on the first level, bringing in some shops and stores that Exeter currently doesn't have, and then, either townhomes or apartments," said Gardella. "There's a lot of talk about the housing crisis in Berks County, so I think no matter what type of housing they put there, as long as it's really well designed and really attractive, I think it's going to benefit Exeter Township and Berks County."

Bids are due by June 8; they'll be opened June 12.

Plans to build new municipal facilities, including a new firehouse elsewhere, may not be on the table now but could be within a year or so.

"We're looking into grants," Gardella said. "We're looking to really do that again, but at the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars."