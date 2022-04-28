EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors formally accepted the resignations of two of its members Thursday night, and appointed a new chair and vice chair.
The resignations of Carl Staples, the former chair, and Dianna Reeser were accepted by a 3-0 vote of the remaining supervisors: George Bell, Michelle Kircher, and David Hughes.
Bell was then named chair and Hughes, vice chair, by 3-0 votes. Because the board of supervisors has five positions, three votes are necessary to pass any motions, even though two of the positions became vacant.
Before votes were taken, several township residents expressed their displeasure with the recent turmoil in the township's governance.
Resident Vincent Biancone asked that the supervisors not accept the resignations of Staples and Reeser, and instead ask Hughes to resign.
"The township is being abused by Hughes," Biancone said. "You owe it to the township's 25,000 residents to remove him."
Another resident, Sherry Greene, also criticized Hughes, saying "one member is extremely disruptive" and has caused board meetings to run excessively long. She also asked the supervisors to not accept the resignations of Staples and Reeser, but to make Hughes resign instead.
Hughes, however, showed no interest in resigning.
In his remarks accepting the resignations of Staples and Reeser, Hughes was conciliatory.
"Carl was a good man," Hughes said of Staples. "He volunteered for his position, and I don't think he knew what he was getting into. I wish him the very best."
Speaking of Reeser, Hughes said, "Dianna and her husband are good people. I put her on the ballot. She resigned of her own free will, and I also wish her the best."
"I spoke to both Carl and Dianna," Bell said, "and both feel it's in their best interests to resign. I thank both of them for their service."
Kircher commented, "I just wish both of them would have talked to me" before they resigned.
Other business
The supervisors authorized the advertisement of an amendment to ordinance 776 regarding parking prohibited in special parking areas, which would use a resolution instead of an ordinance for these matters in order to save costs.
A request to waive an environmental assessment and expand an existing self-storage facility at 5520-5550 Perkiomen Ave. was approved.
The supervisors denied fee waiver requests from the Exeter United Football Club and the Stonersville Flames girls softball teams for use of township recreational facilities. The sentiment of the supervisors was that fee waivers pass the costs to other residents and are unfair to entities that do not request fee waivers.
A bad debt expense in the amount of $7,350.12 for past due sewer accounts was approved. Portnoff Law Associates Ltd. identified 21 accounts owing $23,860.65 with $16,510.53 being collectible and $7,350.12 uncollectible.
Police Chief Wendell Morris reported that an armed robbery had recently occurred at the Rite Aid drug store in Exeter Commons and asked anyone with information to contact his department.
Hughes reported that he learned that to begin a forensic audit would cost $2,500 to $7,500. If something was found that needed further investigation, the costs would go up accordingly.
Hughes said audit targets could include the purchase of the Exeter Promenade, the sale of the sewer plant and the core financials of the township.