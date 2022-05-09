EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors is moving ahead with its search for a new township manager.
At its Monday night meeting, the supervisors decided on a number of related items after adjusting its agenda to vote while it had a quorum. Supervisor Michelle Kircher had to leave the meeting after a half hour, leaving only two remaining supervisors.
Before Kircher's departure, the supervisors approved the retention of Keystone Municipal Solutions to provide interim township manager services until a new manager is hired.
Supervisor David Hughes reported that the interim manager should be able to start Monday, May 16.
Chair George Bell added, "This individual brings a unique skill set to the township."
The supervisors also voted to discontinue the temporary salary adjustment of interim township manager, Clarence Hamm. Hamm, who additionally serves as director of public works, was thanked by Bell for his service as interim manager.
Board of supervisors candidates
In other news, the supervisors approved Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. as the time to interview selected candidates for the two township supervisor positions vacated by Carl Staples and Dianna Reeser.
Bell said the selected applicants would be notified of their selection as candidates on Tuesday, May 10. The public is invited to attend the meeting.
Also, due to the amount of work and length of recent meetings, the supervisors approved changing its schedule to three meetings per month.
Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape Project
Christopher Bauer, associate and general manager, McMahon Associates Engineers, provided an update on the Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape Project.
He reported that, to date, Exeter Township has received a total of $4,254,670 in funding from the federal and state government. Phase 1 of the project is completed and will finish around $10,000 under budget, Bauer said.
Engineering costs for the next phase are anticipated to be around $561,400. Construction is estimated to be in a range of $3,015,000 to $3,600,000. Construction funding available is $3,254,670 from the state and matching funding of $886,700 from the township.
Hughes asked if it were possible to stop Phase 2, to which Bauer replied that it was up to the supervisors. Hughes also wanted to know how much the township contributed to Phase 1, but Bauer said he did not have that figure with him.
2021 audit review
Chris Turtell, partner, Herbein + Company Inc., Spring Township, presented the 2021 audit review.
The highlights included a budget-to-actual statement for 2021 showing the township had revenues of $11,387,768 and expenditures of $13,204,875, and made a fund transfer of $2,005,590 to cover the shortfall. Total fund balances in the general fund were $1,454,154. Both of the township’s pension funds were over 100% funded.
Bauer noted that the audit found material weaknesses in the material adjustments posted as a result of the audit and fund level cash reconciliations. Significant deficiency was found in the uniform guidance required policies. The management letter discussion points included:
- Documentation of review related to internal control.
- Basis of accounting.
- Delinquent tax claim revenue.
- Country Club cash receipts.
- Special revenue fund classifications.
- Fund balance policy.
- Minimum municipal obligation calculations.
- AG-385 reporting.
- Capital replacement plan.
Other business
The supervisors authorized a search for architectural firms to evaluate the office requirements of the township, including the office space at the Reading Country Club and the former district court building, as well as the feasibility of relocating some township departments.
In addition, a motion to advertise an ordinance to approve the Comcast franchise agreement was approved.
Finally, Exeter Township Police Chief Wendell Morris reported that there recently had been an assault at the Antietam Valley Recreation and Community Center, where the assailant was seen to have a gun. Morris said officers arrested the suspect and seized two stolen handguns.