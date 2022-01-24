EXETER TWP., Pa. – By a 4-1 vote, the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved the 2022 amended preliminary budget and authorized the advertisement of the amended budget for final approval.
Supervisor David Hughes voted "no" on both motions.
On Dec. 27, the supervisors approved a $12.5 million budget with an $800,000 shortfall and transferred funds from reserve funds to cover it.
On Jan. 10, the new board of supervisors voted unanimously to reopen the budget and met on Jan. 18 to review budget cuts amounting to about $270,000. Combined with the elimination of the homestead exclusion tax exemption, the cuts would reduce the budget gap to about $200,000.
Hughes vigorously questioned Finance Director Jennifer Savage about a number of budget line items.
He told Savage, "Every time I ask you a question, it becomes an argument."
Chairperson Carl Staples stepped in and suggested to Hughes, "You can't attack people and expect them to work with you."
Hughes replied, "I'm not going to stop asking questions."
Opposed to covering the budget shortfall by dipping into reserves, Hughes said he would prefer to instead see a "very slight tax increase."
Vice Chair George Bell remarked, "We did a lot of cutting, and I personally don't have an appetite to raise the millage."
The approved amended budget keeps the real estate tax at 2.145 mills.
Hughes campaigned as a budget hawk and a champion of transparency, and he had numerous questions about nearly every item on the agenda.
Addressing changes in the meeting minutes, Hughes chided Township Manager Jeff Bartlett, saying, "I have a problem with the administration getting documents to the public in a timely fashion. You have two weeks to prepare minutes."
Hughes said he thinks meeting minutes should be available in days for public review before they are approved.
Other items on Monday's agenda were handled more quickly. The supervisors unanimously approved Herbein & Company as the township auditor and Tucker R. Hull LLC as township solicitor.
Also, by a 3-2 vote, Jack Piho was appointed to the planning commission.
In addition, the supervisors formed a special committee of Bell, Hughes and finance director Savage to discuss investment strategies for the remaining proceeds of the wastewater treatment plant sale with the township's bank, the Berks County treasurer and other local financial experts.
Finally, Wendell Morris, chief of police, reported that the township had experienced a jump in theft from vehicles, especially in the area of 37th and 38th streets in Reiffton.