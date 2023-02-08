EXETER TWP., Pa - It was a bad day on a bus in Exeter Township.

"The bus driver was assaulted by a parent that was confronting the bus driver, and through the course of the investigation, we learned the full scope of the incident,” said Sgt. Sean Fullerton with the Exeter Township Police Department.

Police say Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal argument with a bus driver around 8:30 Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Fox Run. They say she illegally got on the bus and assaulted the driver.

Rivera wasn't happy with how the school district handled, what she says, was a previous incident involving her daughter and the driver. She says she acted in self-defense.

"I approached her and I asked her, 'what gives you the right to put your hand on my child?'” said Rivera. “Who gives you the right to hold my daughter on the bus and make her late to school?' Her microphone, she holds it to my face, and kicks me. I swung back, self-defense."

Rivera says the district did not address her concerns about the previous incident. The district told 69 News it doesn't discuss ongoing investigations.

"I want them to take action,” Rivera said. “We all matter. Everybody's voices matter. These kids go to school to feel safe."

According to police, after assaulting the driver, Rivera came down the aisle of the bus and exited out the back emergency door with her daughter.

"The answer is never to board a school bus,” Fullerton said. "Just getting on the bus unauthorized is a crime in and of itself, but now we have the assault, the different elements we have during the day, and it turns into a pretty serious matter."

In response to Rivera's statements, police say they have clear video evidence of the assault and it supports the charges.