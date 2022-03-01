EXETER TWP., Pa. -- Plans for the old promenade have been pushed.
On Monday night, the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to cancel the Promenade municipal project.
"They want to make sure that if we do go forward with a project of this magnitude, that we have covered all of our bases," said Exeter Township Supervisor Carl Staples.
The plans had called for a new municipal building, fire station and more, at a cost that was expected to be somewhere between 40 and 60 million dollars.
Board members are still expressing support for new stations for fire and police.
"We're going to work very diligently with the with the fire department and the police department to come up with a good plan to be able to put them in better quarters going forward," Staples said.
Once a popular place to be, the Promenade featured stores like Giant, MotoPhoto, Blockbuster Video and several locally-owned shops.
The township bought the land in 2019 for 2 and a half million dollars.
Last year, bones of the old strip mall were demolished.
Now, even the adjacent businesses have since either closed or moved.
And so while this space will continue to sit empty and lonely, leaders of the township board say it won't necessarily last forever.
They say whatever decision they make it will be in the best interest of the taxpayers.
"We're just taking our time to figure out exactly how we go about utilizing that land, or do we do something else with the land," Staples said.