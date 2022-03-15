READING, Pa. -- The Exeter Township Police Department is reminding people to act responsibly and be vigilant on the roads as St. Patrick's Day, an otherwise major drinking holiday, approaches.
Sgt. David Bentz of the Exeter Township Police Department said in a release Tuesday however you plan to celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy's Day.
Bentz said one very important piece of advice to remember is buzzed driving is drunk driving.
"If you plan to drink, it's essential that you plan ahead for a sober ride home," Bentz emphasized.
Berks County Police will be teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread that message about the dangers of drunk driving.
Bentz stressed that even one drink can be dangerous.
“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Sergeant David Bentz, Exeter Township Police Department and Berks County Coordinator for the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”
NHTSA says 10,142 people were killed in alcohol related crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019. One person was killed in a drunk-driving accident every 52 minutes in 2019, according to its findings.
"This is why Berks County Police are working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death," Bentz stated. "As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving."
Data from 2019 during March 16 through March 18, from 6 p.m. to 5:59 p.m., said almost half of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. Additionally, a total of 280 lives were lost from 2015 to 2019 as a result.
“Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day,” said Sergeant Bentz. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”
Bentz said to plan a sober ride and to plan ahead before going out.
"Be honest with yourself, " he said. " You know whether you'll be drinking or not."
Bentz said to follow these ideas to ensure you and your fellow partygoers can live to be Irish another day:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- If available, use your community's sober ride program, UBER or LYFT.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 911.
- Do you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.